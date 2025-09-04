Fans Are Not Holding Back Their Thoughts About Lady Gaga's Role In Wednesday Season 2, But I Think There's More To It

Spoilers for Wednesday Season 2 , Part 2 are ahead! You can stream the series about the Addams Family member with a Netflix subscription .

We learned that Lady Gaga had joined the cast of Wednesday in November of 2024, and since then, we’ve been trying to guess and theorize about who the “Born This Way” singer could play. Overall, there’s been a lot of pomp and circumstance around her being on the show, so when she appeared as Rosaline Rotwood for only a few scenes, fans didn’t hold back their thoughts about her lack of screentime. However, I have a theory that there’s a bit more to her character’s story than meets the eye.

Fans Can’t Get Over The Amount Of Screentime Lady Gaga Had In Wednesday Season 2

When the final four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 premiered on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , we finally got to see Lady Gaga in the role of Rosaline Rotwood. We learned that her character was a former teacher at Nevermore, and Wednesday visited her grave to get help with her psychic powers. Rotwood was a powerful psychic, and Wednesday sought out her assistance because she wanted to use her own psychic abilities again. However, things went awry, and Rotwood made Wednesday pay a price by forcing her to body-swap with Enid.

Ultimately, Gaga was only on screen for less than two minutes between that scene and one other, and fans weren’t thrilled about it, as @AMENARTPOP posted:

Lady Gaga’s appearance in Wednesday season 2 is a minute and fifty seconds long 😭

Another fan posted a TikTok of someone popping in and out of frame in the blink of an eye to illustrate their thoughts on her cameo:

lady gaga in wednesday season 2pic.twitter.com/5fPj7YDoT1September 3, 2025

Overall, reactions to her cameo have been mixed. Some thought she ate in the tiny amount of time she had; others were hungry for me. Here’s a smattering of the opinions people had about the pop star’s part in Wednesday:

Knew it wasn't going to be longer than five minutes - @Smallville0628

The concept of Gaga originally only contributing 'The Dead Dance', but then being asked to appear in the season, which was then hyped up and promoted like crazy...only to appear for a minute 😭 they wanted the Gaga views, I have to respect it 😭 - @twink4harry

and you know what... am i little bit upset? yes but am i grateful? so grateful cus we know how busy Mother is - @zuzudw

and she ate every single second up - @INJ0YANDS0RROW

I agree with that last one; she killed every second of the show she was in. And while I get the disappointment that she wasn’t in more, I’m just happy we got her in the first place. However, I also don’t think we’ve seen the last of Lady Gaga on Wednesday, which is helping process her small amount of screentime, too.

However, I Have A Theory That Lady Gaga Could Play A Bigger Role In Wednesday Season 3

As I was watching the end of Wednesday Season 2 , I couldn’t help but think that we hadn’t seen the last of Lady Gaga. Obviously, her participation in Season 3 is not confirmed, so I don’t actually know. However, when it was revealed that Ophelia was alive and hiding in Grandmama’s basement, my gut reaction was to theorize that she would be played by the singer.

Think about it, Grandmama was the one who told Wednesday about Rosaline, so I don’t think it’s off base to make the connection between the spirit and Ophelia. Plus, in that final scene, where we saw her writing about how Wednesday must die (which you can see above), it was hard not to clock the long platinum blonde hair, which I immediately associated with Lady Gaga.

Plus, for a while now, there’s been speculation that she’d play Ophelia . And I don’t think we should bury that theory in a grave quite yet.

So, yes, it’s a bummer Lady Gaga wasn’t in much of Wednesday. However, don’t give up hope quite yet, folks, because I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her…