The Insane, Six-Figure Gifts Kris Jenner Gave Kim Kardashian For Her 45th Birthday

I doubt there are many things in life that the Kardashian-Jenner family skimps on, especially when there’s something to celebrate. We’ve seen how many balloons get blown up for the kids’ birthday parties, and seemingly entire pumpkin patches have gone into this year’s Halloween decorations. Then there are the gifts. Kim Kardashian shared a vlog as she turned 45 last week, revealing that Kris Jenner dropped six figures on a highly coveted item for her daughter.

Kim Kardashian spent her birthday abroad, traveling to promote the upcoming 2025 TV series All’s Fair, which premieres in November for those with a Hulu subscription. In a video shared to TikTok, the SKIMS boss shows off some gifts from her mother — a 2001 red crocodile skin Hermes Birkin bag designed by Jean Paul Gaultier with an estimated price tag between $150,000 and $200,000, as well as a small Hermes Kelly Cut clutch valued around $30,000.

This bag comes complete with family drama, too, as Kim Kardashian recalled how she’d had a similar bag on hold, when Kris Jenner swooped in and bought it for Kylie Jenner for her birthday. As Kim says in the vlog:

She ends up getting one for Kylie for her birthday before mine, the one that I had on hold that I forgot to respond to because I was studying. Gave away my swag and then acted like she had never heard of it before.

This was not the first time the Case of the Stolen Birkin has come up, either. Kim Kardashian spoke about it at length in her Call Her Daddy interview, explaining how she’d sent photos of the bag to Kris Jenner, asking her to keep an eye out for one because she was looking to buy.

She then got a call from a store who had found one, and a price was negotiated, but Kim Kardashian never confirmed that she would, indeed, buy it, because she says she put her phone away for a week to study for her law school exam. When she heard her mom secretly talking about buying a bag for one of her daughters’ birthdays, she assumed her mom had gotten it for her.

Kim Kardashian told Alex Cooper she proceeded to fully crash out, saying:

Kylie posts this bag for her birthday, being like, ‘Thanks, mom,’ whatever for the bag. I call my mom and I’m like, ‘Are you fucking kidding me?’ Like, I turn into a monster. I have, like, rage.

It sounds like Kris Jenner may have gotten confused about which daughter had asked for the bag in the first place, but either way she was able to make it right for the small price of $150,000+.

We may be able to calculate the value of the 45-year-old’s gifts from her mom, but Kim Kardashian’s vlog shows some other birthday moments that should be considered priceless. That includes her All’s Fair co-stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Glenn Close singing a “Happy Birthday” tune to her and Sarah Paulson joining in for a little dance.

She also showed a portion of a FaceTime call with her 9-year-old son Saint, who responded to Kim Kardashian saying, “I love you,” by telling his mom, “I love you more.” You can see her full video below:

Birthday gifts are certainly no joke for the Kardashians and Jenners. Now I can’t help but think about Kylie Jenner also receiving one of those pricey bags for her own birthday back in August, because we already know that Kris’ partner Corey Gamble likely dropped five figures on bottles of wine from the year Kylie was born.

Tune into The Kardashians Season 7 to see what else this family is up to, with new episodes airing each Thursday on Hulu, and be sure to catch Kim Kardashian in All’s Fair on Tuesday, November 4.