The Morning Show EP Teases How Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Come Together In Season 4, And I Wasn't Expecting Wicked To Be Name-Dropped

It’s always a long two years between seasons of The Morning Show but, mercifully, we’ve come to the end of our latest hiatus. Season 4 is set to hit the 2025 TV schedule on September 17, and I am desperate to see Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson again (preferably in the same scenes) when the upcoming Apple TV+ show returns. EP Charlotte Stoudt teased their reunion, and I wasn’t expecting her comparison to Wicked.

Following the third season, fans of one of the best series on Apple TV+ complained that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon didn’t appear in enough scenes together. While the showrunner admitted that the fictional TV hosts’ relationship is “pretty bumpy,” Alex and Bradley will always be important to one another’s story. She told TV Insider:

The fundamental center of the show really is these two women’s impact on each other, kind of like Wicked, where they ideally change each other for good.

Wow, I did not see that one coming, but it makes sense. There’s a lot that’s different about Alex and Bradley, just like with Elphaba and Glinda (Galinda?) in Wicked. But each character brings something out of their counterpart and, in the case of The Morning Show, we just have to hope they bring out the best in each other.

(As for which TMS character would be Oz the Great and Powerful, we're all thinking Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, right? It seems like he’s always got something going on behind the curtain.)

In The Morning Show Season 4 (streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription), we’ll see the fallout of Bradley’s decision to turn herself in to the FBI after destroying evidence from January 6, as Alex deals with her new responsibilities following the UBA-NBN merger. Stella Bak (Greta Lee) is included in that as the new CEO, as well as part-owner Celine Dumont, played by new cast member Marion Cotillard.

These are some great and powerful women indeed, but Charlotte Stoudt warns that they’ll face plenty of obstacles. She said:

The women finally got the keys to the office, but as I like to say, whenever women take power, there’s always an asterisk. It’s never a clean, ‘Here, you can have them.’

That alone sounds like enough of a real-world hook for Season 4. However, after The Morning Show tackled the Me Too movement, COVID, January 6 and abortion rights (among other things) in its first three seasons, we know a little bit about what’s in store for this next chapter, and it's more than gender politics. According to the EP, the journalists will be fighting deepfakes, A.I. and misinformation.

We’re certainly in for a ride, and I’m afraid it’s going to take Alex and Bradley more than a magic wand and a broomstick to get them out of that tornado. Tune in to see the soapy drama continue when The Morning Show Season 4 premieres Wednesday, September 17, on Apple TV+.