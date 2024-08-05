Why Sam Asghari Isn't 'Focusing On Dating' After Split From Britney Spears, Traitors Season 3 Casting

Britney Spears was quick to get back in the game following her split last August from Sam Asghari, dating Paul Soliz until she declared herself single again in July. The same can’t be said for Asghari, though, as he seems to have other things on his mind these days. The former model and personal trainer recently joined the cast of The Traitors Season 3 , and he opened up about where his priorities lie since divorcing the pop princess. His love life is not topping that list.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were together for seven years — married for one — before calling it quits in 2023 . One year later Asghari told US Weekly that his career is his main focus, as well as his pampered pooch. He said:

Right now, I’m dating a very high-maintenance girl and, you know, I have to get her nails done and take her to the dog park and feed her good food and get her really nice treats. That is what I’m focused on at the moment. And [a] career is something that’s going to require 100 percent of your time, and I’m really putting all that effort and putting all of my mindset towards acting … [and] producing career.

It sounds like Sam Asghari has a pretty high-maintenance dog to take care of as he moves ahead with his acting career , so good luck with those nail appointments! After landing small roles on shows like Lioness, Black Monday and Hacks, Asghari also dropped 40 pounds and will appear in the movie Jackpot! (previously titled Grand Death Lotto, which stars John Cena and Awkwafina and will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription on August 15.

The inspiration behind his laser focus is something he credits to his family, as he told the trade:

It deserves that type of work ethic, and watching my sisters do such an amazing thing at pursuing their dreams makes me inspired. Watching them work 100 percent makes me realize it’s going to take 100-and-something percent to reach my goals. My goals are always the opposite of my personality. That’s gonna require a lot of time, so I’m not really focusing on [dating] at the moment.

Sam Asghari sounds willing to put in the work to accomplish his goals, and his upcoming appearance on The Traitors might be his biggest job yet. After Season 2 took Peacock subscription holders by storm, the third season is set to star a new group of stars including Dolores Catania, Bob the Drag Queen, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause and Nikki Garcia, to name a few, with Emmy nominated host Alan Cumming returning with his ridiculous accent .

Britney Spears' ex-husband isn't the only one making big Hollywood moves, though. The "Toxic" singer herself also recently announced that her memoir The Woman in Me is being adapted for film by Jon M. Chu. I suppose we can assume Sam Asghari won’t be auditioning for a role in that project?