Why Sam Asghari Isn't 'Focusing On Dating' After Split From Britney Spears, Traitors Season 3 Casting
Love life on the back burner.
Britney Spears was quick to get back in the game following her split last August from Sam Asghari, dating Paul Soliz until she declared herself single again in July. The same can’t be said for Asghari, though, as he seems to have other things on his mind these days. The former model and personal trainer recently joined the cast of The Traitors Season 3, and he opened up about where his priorities lie since divorcing the pop princess. His love life is not topping that list.
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were together for seven years — married for one — before calling it quits in 2023. One year later Asghari told US Weekly that his career is his main focus, as well as his pampered pooch. He said:
It sounds like Sam Asghari has a pretty high-maintenance dog to take care of as he moves ahead with his acting career, so good luck with those nail appointments! After landing small roles on shows like Lioness, Black Monday and Hacks, Asghari also dropped 40 pounds and will appear in the movie Jackpot! (previously titled Grand Death Lotto, which stars John Cena and Awkwafina and will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription on August 15.
The inspiration behind his laser focus is something he credits to his family, as he told the trade:
Sam Asghari sounds willing to put in the work to accomplish his goals, and his upcoming appearance on The Traitors might be his biggest job yet. After Season 2 took Peacock subscription holders by storm, the third season is set to star a new group of stars including Dolores Catania, Bob the Drag Queen, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause and Nikki Garcia, to name a few, with Emmy nominated host Alan Cumming returning with his ridiculous accent.
Britney Spears' ex-husband isn't the only one making big Hollywood moves, though. The "Toxic" singer herself also recently announced that her memoir The Woman in Me is being adapted for film by Jon M. Chu. I suppose we can assume Sam Asghari won’t be auditioning for a role in that project?
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.