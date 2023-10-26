How To Watch American Horror Stories Season 3 Online And Stream The Huluween Event Anywhere

Watch American Horror Stories Season 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, October 26 (US) Stream: Hulu (US) International Stream: Binge (AU) (October 27) | Disney+ (UK, CA) (November 29) Watch anywhere: Stream with ExpressVPN

Watch American Horror Stories Season 3: Synopsis

We can’t think of a better way to usher in Halloween than with this four-episode streaming event. That’s right, girls and ghouls: you can watch American Horror Stories Season 3 online exclusively on Hulu as Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series returns, delivering more spine-chilling tales packed with gore, nail-biting suspense, and jaw-dropping twists.

The spawn of Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s ground-breaking American Horror Story series, Stories debuted in 2021 as an anthological extension of AHS: liberating the franchise from season-long story arcs and gifting viewers a delightfully demented new narrative each week. Yet it remains firmly rooted in the AHS universe, as gleefully perverse and unpredictable.

Season 1 extended the mythology of Murder House by having the latest tenant become Rubber Man’s psychopathic protégé, while Season 2’s “Dollmaker” provided an origin story for Spalding, Coven’s mute butler.

However, Stories is largely a Pandora’s box of Grand Guignol horrors: escaped madmen posing as shopping mall Santas, cursed movies, cannibals, and the ghosts of murdered lovers returning from the grave. It's a whole heap of crazy, served with a generous lashing of sex and gruesome death.

Series stalwarts Cameron Cowperthwaite and Seth Gabel are returning, alongside newcomers Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), and A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow, who it's teased will appear in an as-yet unknown role. Reality TV star Rinna will feature in episode three, “Tapeworm”: about a model so desperate for success in the cut-throat world of fashion that she becomes host to an all-consuming parasite.

Brace yourself for these four terrifying new tales, as we explain below how to watch American Horror Stories Season 3 online and for FREE now.

How to watch American Horror Stories Season 3 in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

All four episodes of American Horror Stories Season 3 arrive on Hulu on Thursday, October 26. And it’s possible that additional episodes could be added too – IMDB has a fifth, “Backrooms”, currently listed – although they’re yet to be confirmed.

There are a number of Hulu plans available. Opt for one of its on-demand plans only and get a 30-day free trial. Thereafter pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $17.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $76.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $9.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch American Horror Stories online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream American Horror Stories Season 3 on a streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch American Horror Stories Season 3 as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. It's great for watching a massive range of streaming services when overseas. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your chosen streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch American Horror Stories Season 3 online in the UK

(Image credit: Disney+)

UK fans of Ryan Murphy’s hair-raising series will have to wait until Wednesday, November 29 to watch American Horror Stories Season 3. Episodes will be available on Disney Plus via the Star hub, as per previous seasons, in addition to all 12 seasons of American Horror Story.

If you're not already subscribed, you currently have the choice of two Disney Plus price points (although Disney’s subscription tiers are changing from November 1). Opt for its £7.99 a month rate, or alternatively, you could save as much as 16% by paying £79.90 for a year upfront.

An American abroad wanting to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch American Horror Stories Season 3 online in Canada

As with the UK, Canadian viewers will need to wait until Wednesday, 29th November until they can enjoy all four episodes of American Horror Stories Season 3 on Disney Plus.

A subscription currently costs CA$11.99 a month or CA$119.99 annually. Again, the Disney Plus pricing options will be changing from November 1, introducing an ad-supported option at CA$7.99 a month, a Standard option, and a CA$14.99 Premium option.

Watch American Horror Stories Season 3 in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

American Horror Stories Season 3 is speeding to the Antipodes, with every episode being added to Binge and Foxtel Now on Friday, October 27. Binge costs from AU$10 a month – but new subscribers get a 14-day free trial in which to test out the service.

Alternatively, there’s Foxtel Now. That provides both live TV coverage, with the new episodes airing weekly every Friday at 8.30pm AEDT on the Showcase channel, as well as on-demand streaming. Plans start with the Essentials base plan pack. That offers an initial 10-day free trial before charging users a monthly AU$25 fee.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Trailer