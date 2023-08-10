How To Watch Asteroid City Online And Stream New Wes Anderson Movie From Anywhere
Wes Anderson's metadrama has landed
How To Watch Asteroid City
|Release date: Friday, August 11
|Stream: Peacock TV (US)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN
Watch Asteroid City: Synopsis
's eleventh directorial creation brings to life a tale within a tale of the in-universe fictional dessert town of "Asteroid City". Playing out on screen, the play by Conrad Earp (Edward Norton) tells the story of a youth astronomy convention being held and the subsequent arrival of a UFO. Not the only stars being observed, as ever the movie has a long and impressive list of stars, including Jason Schartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke, and many more. Landing on its exclusive streaming service in the US, we explain how to watch Asteroid City online from anywhere.
Starting with the arrival of photojournalist Augie Steenbeck (Schartzman) and his four children at the "Junior Stargazer" convention, it is quickly revealed that his wife has passed away by way of his father-in-law (Hanks), who insists he tell his children the secret he had otherwise concealed.
Actress Midge Campbell (Johansson) also arrives with her daughter Dinah, with Augie's son Woodrow and Dinah due to be honored at the convention. Following two blossoming love stories with the play itself's creation underlying the life-altering events that take place at the convention, Asteroid City is described as an amalgamation of comedy, drama, romance, with a dash of sci-fi to bring it altogether.
In our Asteroid City review, we dubbed it: "A meta, Looney Tunes-Esque delight." One that will hit the spot for Wes Anderson veterans, find out below on how to watch Asteroid City online when it hits streaming services.
How to watch Asteroid City online in the US
Increasingly the place to watch the latest 2023 movie releases, you'll be able to watch Asteroid City with a Peacock subscription come Friday, August 11.
Following a recent price increase, Peacock plans start from $5.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $10.99 a month.
While there is no Peacock free trial (and hasn't been for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($59.99 or $119.99 a year respectively).
How to watch Asteroid City from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Asteroid City just as you would at home.
While Peacock TV is blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens vacationing in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and watch Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.
Watch Asteroid City as if you were at home with a VPN
Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Peacock TV, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server - for Peacock TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access
- for Asteroid City, head to Peacock TV
Watch Asteroid City in the UK
There is no streaming service home for Asteroid City as of yet in the UK.
If you wish to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home, you can rent the film from Amazon for £15.99, or buy it outright so you can watch it as many times as you'd like for £19.99.
Watch Asteroid City in Canada
It's much the same story in Canada, with the option to rent or buy a digital copy of the Asteroid City.
How to watch Asteroid City in Australia
Down Under you're only option to watch Asteroid City is to buy or rent it. You can do so through Amazon, as well as through other rental services like Apple TV and the Google Play Store.
Asteroid City Trailer
Asteroid City Cast
- Jason Schwartzman as Augie Steenbeck
- Scarlett Johansson as Midge Campbell
- Tom Hanks as Stanley Zak
- Jeffrey Wright as General Gibson
- Tilda Swinton as Dr. Hickenlooper
- Edward Norton as Conrad Earp
- Adrien Brody as Schubert Green
- Liev Schreiber as J.J. Kellogg
- Hope Davis as Sandy Borden
- Stephen Park as Roger Cho
- Rupert Friend as Montana
- Maya Hawke as June Douglas
- Steve Carell as a motel manager
- Matt Dillon as a mechanic
- Hong Chau as Polly
- Willem Dafoe as Saltzburg Keitel
- Margot Robbie as Steenbeck's deceased wife and Zak's daughter, and as the actress playing the wife
- Tony Revolori as Gen
- Jake Ryan as Woodrow
- Grace Edwards as Dinah
- Aristou Meehan
- Sophia Lillis as Shel
- Ethan Josh Lee as Rick
- Jeff Goldblum as the alien
Is Asteroid City Going To Be On Netflix?
Currently, there is no confirmation Asteroid City will be landing on Netflix anytime soon in any countries.
Alice is eCommerce Editor at Future with a focus on streaming services and VPN across CinemaBlend and TechRadar.
