How To Watch Big Boys Season 2 And Stream British Sitcom For Free And From Anywhere

Watch Big Boys Season 2: Synopsis

Jack and Danny are back on campus for Season 2 of 2022's sitcom sleeper hit Big Boys – the semi-autobiographical brainchild of British comedian Jack Rooke. And in this article, we explain how to watch Big Boys Season 2 online no matter where in the world you are.

Big Boys' first run saw Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) – a closeted mummy's boy, with a recently deceased father and questionable perm – making the seismic leap from school to the halls of the fictional Brent University for the supposed best three years of his life. There he falls in with a similarly clueless crowd comprising Yemi (Olisa Odele), Corinne (Izuka Hoyle), Jules (Katy Wix) and the irresponsible but good-natured mature student Danny (Jon Pointing).

Season 2 takes the gang into their sophomore year at college, and things aren't about to get any easier. "Second year at Brent Uni is bigger and better than before," says creator Rooke. "Delving into even more of our uni gangs japes, scrapes and collective love of her royal highness, Alison Hammond.”

Along with plenty of belly laughs and honest portrayal of what life at a British university can really be like, Big Boys refuses to shy away from much weightier topics such as dealing with parental death and depression in young men.

In addition to critical success and a loyal following, Season 1 of Big Boys was also nominated for two Bafta TV Awards, including one for Jon Pointing for Best Male Comedy Performance.

To quote Channel 4, expect plenty more "virginity hang-ups, drug experimentation (both legal and otherwise) and Jack’s obsession with Alison Hammond". But first, keep reading for all the information you need on how to watch Big Boys Season 2 online – with episodes available to stream for free in the UK.

Watch Big Boys Season 2 online in the UK

Big Boys Season 2 starts on the free-to-air Channel 4 in the UK on Sunday, January 14 at 10pm GMT with the first two episodes. After that, single episodes will go out on subsequent Sundays at 10pm.

You can also watch Big Boys Season 2 online and for free on the Channel 4 streaming service.

You can access the on demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

And if you simply can't wait to watch new episodes of Big Boys, all six episodes of Season 2 already landed on the 4+ paid-for service. It costs £3.99 a month – with a 7-day free trial for new users – and gets you ad-free viewing of all 1,500 shows on the Channel 4 archive together with Early Access on selected new shows.

Away from the UK and want to stream Big Boys Season 2? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Big Boys from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Big Boys just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Big Boys as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Channel 4, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server – most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – Channel 4 in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch Big Boys Season 2 in Australia

Paramount Plus is the home of Big Boys Down Under, with Season 2 dropping there from Thursday, January 18.

New subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial first. And, if you like what you’re being served, than a monthly subscription will cost you $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year – that's a chunky 25% saving if you splash out for the annual plan.

Can I watch Big Boys in North America?

The first season of Big Boys never found a broadcaster or streaming service in the US or Canada and, unfortunately, that also appears true of Season 2.

Remember, though: if you're a Brit abroad, you can use a VPN and access Channel 4 streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Big Boys Season 2 Cast

Dylan Llewellyn as Jack

Jon Pointing as Danny

Katy Wix as Jules

Camille Coduri as Peggy

Izuka Hoyle as Corinne

Olisa Odele as Yemi

Harriet Webb as Shannon

Annette Badland as Nanny Bingo

Marc Warren as Dennis

Louisa Harland as Kerry

Madelyn Smedley as Sally

Big Boys Season 2 Episode Guide

(Note: UK air dates on Channel 4 and online)