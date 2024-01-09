How To Watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 2 And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 2

The old adage that 'cheats never prosper' is getting seriously put to the test in MTV's reality series Caught In The Act: Unfaithful. And, as Tami Roman returns with the second helping of its sophomore run, we explain how to stream Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 2 online from anywhere below.

For the uninitiated, the premise is that people suspected of cheating on their partners are put under surveillance in attempt to, you guessed it, catch them in the act. They're invariably then recorded in compromising situations that prove the infidelity, before being hauled in with only their tail between their legs to face Roman and the spurned lover.

With a different relationship under the microscope each episode, Season 2 reached its midseason finale back in September. Now it returns with nine further instalments of hidden spy cameras, buttock-clenching confrontations and will-they-won't-they reconciliations.

Regardless of how real you think the show's scenarios are (erm... why exactly would the 'unaware' participants be wearing mics in their everyday lives?), watching the love rats being held to account and, more often than not, getting their just desserts is unquestionably addictive television.

Keep reading to find out about how to watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 2 online when it makes its return in January 2024, and stream every new episode from where you are when they drop – with free stream options available in some countries around the world.

How to watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 2 online in the US

Season 2 of Caught In The Act: Unfaithful kicks off again with a double-header on MTV on Tuesday, January 9 from 9pm ET / PT. From there, weekly episodes will go out at 9pm ET/PT on Tuesdays.

If you're a cord cutter, you still have plenty of options to watch Caught In The Act: UnfaithfuI. FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement. Its entry-level Pro Plan comes with a line-up of well over 150 channels at $74.99 a month. But, if you’re new to the service, you can test the waters before paying anything thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable option is available with a Sling TV subscription. You can select either of its Orange or Blue plans, which usually cost $40 a month but are currently half price for your first month. And then you'll need to add Sling's Entertainment Extra add-on for a further $6 a month.

Alternatively, Hulu + Live TV plans start from $75.99 a month and include 90+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+ if you pay just $1 more.

How to watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 2 from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Caught In The Act: Unfaithful on a streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. It's great for watching a multitude of streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your chosen streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

Watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 2 in Canada for FREE

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful is broadcast in exactly the same slot as it is south of the border – so that's 9pm ET / PT on Tuesdays – on the country's CTV channel, with each episode lasting 60 minutes.

After airing, it will also be available to watch absolutely FREE on the CTV website or via its apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox and select Samsung Smart TVs.

Episodes of Caught In The Act: Unfaithful are also available to watch on the Paramount Plus if you prefer to watch via that streaming service.

Outside of Canada right now? Use a VPN to access you stream as you would back home.

Watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 2 in the UK

Paramount Plus is the home of Caught In The Act: Unfaithful in the UK, with episodes dropping a day after they do in the US.

That means we're expecting the two latest episodes of Season 2 to hit the platform on Wednesday, January 10, with subsequent instalments every Wednesday.

Membership to Paramount Plus is priced at £6.99 a month. Or, for the best value, pay £69.90 for a whole year. But not before you take advantage of its 7 days FREE trial, assuming you've never used the streaming service before.

Alternatively, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema, then Paramount Plus membership is included in your package absolutely free.

Not in the UK? Download a VPN and watch your favorite streaming services as if you were back on UK soil.

Watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 2 in Australia

Like in the UK, Caught In The Act: Unfaithful goes out on the Paramount Plus streaming service Down Under, with new episodes landing on Wednesdays.

New subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial first. And, if you like what you’re being served, than a monthly subscription will cost you $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year – that's a chunky 25% saving if you splash out for the annual plan.

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 2 Trailer

