How To Watch Cocaine Bear Online Stream The Hit Comedy-Horror On Peacock From Anywhere

If you missed the adrenaline-fuelled Cocaine Bear at the movies, rejoice because this B-movie blast is charging onto streaming service Peacock. From actress and director Elizabeth Banks, this thriller provides gore and guffaws in its story of a botched drugs run in 1985 north Georgia, a black bear’s cocaine binge, and the fictionalised carnage that follows. And you can watch Cocaine Bear online now with a $4.99 subscription to Peacock (opens in new tab).

Fans of cringe-worthy horror-comedies (think Lake Placid, Slither, Black Sheep) will find plenty to like about Cocaine Bear. It’s a gory, action-packed yarn about a disparate group of characters – a nurse and her missing daughter, a drug kingpin and his lackeys, delinquent teens and a local detective – who find themselves in the path of a rampaging, 500lb black bear that’s ingested a crazy amount of coke.

A brilliant cast go into this bloody caper with gusto. Margo Martindale (August: Osage County) stars as a gung-ho park ranger, Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) is the weepy son of Syd (played by the late, great Ray Liotta), while Isiah Whitlock Jr is the detective trying to locate the missing drugs – and evade the bear who’ll tear through anyone for a bump!

It's a wildly outrageous thrill ride, and you can read below how to watch Cocaine Bear online and stream the hit horror-comedy from anywhere.

Watch Cocaine Bear online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal )

Cocaine Bear comes tearing onto Peacock from Friday, April 14, offering a wildly entertaining night in front of the TV.

You'll need a paid Peacock subscription to watch Cocaine Bear. The-ad supported plan begins at the great value cost of $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). But, if you’re happy to pay more to avoid the commercials, then the Premium Plus plan is available for $9.99 a month (opens in new tab).

While there is no Peacock free trial (and hasn't been for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans (opens in new tab) ($49.99 or $99.99 a year respectively).

How to Watch Cocaine Bear online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still connect to Peacock and stream Cocaine Bear just like you would at home.

While Peacock TV blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and stream Cocaine Bear on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Cocaine Bear just like you were at home with a VPN

try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Peacock TV, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for Peacock TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the streaming platform you wish to access - for Cocaine Bear, head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab)

Can I stream Cocaine Bear from anywhere else in the world?

Cocaine Bear is exclusive to NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock in the US. As of yet, there’s no word on when or which international streaming services it'll be made available.

However, it is currently possible to rent or buy as a PVOD title on platforms like Apple TV and Amazon in numerous countries (opens in new tab), for a one-off fee. For example, you can rent it from CA$24.99 in Canada, $19.99 in Australia, or £15.99 in the UK.

And if you’re an American abroad trying to access a pre-existing Peacock subscription? Simply purchase a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to get access all the excellent blockbuster movies, TV shows and Peacock Original content no matter where you are

What CinemaBlend thought

Cinemas need and deserve movies that are pure and uncut bundles of nasty fun like Cocaine Bear [...] We’ve got another potential word of mouth success story on our hands, as those who get the first bumps off of Cocaine Bear’s supply just might try to pressure their friends and loved ones into doing the same. When it comes to Elizabeth Banks’ rollicking ramble through the woods of Georgia, it's not a lethal or life threatening decision to just say yes. Mike Reyes

Read our full Cocaine Bear review

Cocaine Bear trailer