How To Watch Hallmark Channel Online From Anywhere

How To Watch Hallmark Channel Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended Stream: Sling TV (US) International Stream: Hallmark TV via Amazon (UK) | StackTV (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

The home of equal amounts festive cheer and cheese, there is a special place in every household for the Hallmark Channel, which embodies all the wholesome sentiment of its greeting cards. The cable channel offers plenty of entertainment suitable for all the family, with a mix of TV shows and made-for-TV movies. A part of many cable provider packages, we explain how to watch Hallmark Channel via streaming and around the world with our guide.

The Hallmark Channel offers 24-hour programming that largely revolves around feel-good seasonal tales and life-moment stories with a focus on romance and comedies, while its sister channels Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama cater for other genres.

And, much like puppies, the Hallmark Channel isn't just for Christmas. While its "Countdown to Christmas" event sees the channel taken over by holiday spirit, you'll also find its trademark cheery entertainment all year round. Though the budgets of these titles may be small, they certainly draw in some familiar faces and, above all, offer cozy, original content. What's more, it's home to classics like Golden Girls and Frasier.

Full to the brim with heart and a whole lot of laughter, get a healthy dose of good vibes only with the Hallmark Channel. Available globally, we explain below to watch Hallmark Channel online where you are.

How to watch Hallmark Channel in the US

The Hallmark Channel comes a part of many cable TV packages. That means, if you've got cable, you'll be able to switch on your TV and watch, or use your cable details to login and watch via the Hallmark TV website. For those that have cut the cord, though, there are a number of options.

Our #1 choice on CinemaBlend is Sling TV. Offering over 30 channels depending on which of its baseline packages you go for, prices start from $40 a month. Currently, though, you can save 50% on your first month. Opt for either its Blue or Orange plan and select the Lifestyle Extra Add-On for $6 a month to get Hallmark Channel included in your subscription.

We believe the cable cutter offers one of the most cable-like experiences while the Sling TV price remains more affordable than other alternatives.

You can also access Hallmark Channel as a part of a number of other cord cutting subscription services, including FuboTV, Philo, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

If you're craving all things Hallmark, you can also subscribe to the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service. Costing $4.99 a month, new sign-ups get a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Hallmark Channel from anywhere

If you're a citizen of the United States on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Hallmark Channel just as you would at home.

While services like Sling TV block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their Sling TV subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Hallmark Channel as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service, and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch Hallmark Channel in the UK

In the UK, the Hallmark Channel is available as an Amazon Prime Video Channel Add-On. That means you'll initially need an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99 a month after a 30-day free trial. This includes Premium Delivery, Amazon Music access, and more. You can also pay £5.99 a month for access to Prime Video only.

To get Hallmark Channel, you'll then need to subscribe to the Hallmark TV Add-On. This comes with a 7-day free trial. Thereafter, you'll pay £4.49 a month.

How to watch Hallmark Channel in Canada

North of the border, you can find a lot of Hallmark titles available to watch on the W Network. There is the option to tune into the channel via your TV provider, or you can login with these details and access streams on the W Network website.

For those without cable, you can access Hallmark content when adding the StackTV Add-On to your Prime Video subscription, which costs $12.99 a month after the 30-day trial period. The Amazon Prime Video Channel itself also costs $12.99 a month, too, but you can give it a try for free for 14-days.

Can I watch Hallmark Channel in Australia?

Unfortunately Down Under there is no exclusive home to Hallmark content. However, if you happen to be an expat in Australia and have access to one of the subscriptions offering Hallmark Channel titles in the US, UK, or Canada, you can use a VPN to port yourself home and watch Hallmark Channel movies from anywhere.