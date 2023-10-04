How To Watch Louis Tomlinson: All Of Those Voices And Stream One Direction Boy Member's Documentary From Anywhere

How To Watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices Online

Watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices: Preview

Seven years after One Direction announced their hiatus as one of the world's most successful English-Irish boy bands, one fifth of its members is opening up about the highs and lows of stardom, both during his time in the band and life after going solo. Officially getting its streaming release, we explain how to watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices online from anywhere below.

Directed by Charlie Lightening, the documentary film follows Louis Tomlinson and his journey building a musical career after the lights turned off indefinitely at One Direction HQ. Now with two solo albums "Walls" and "Faith in the Future", All of Those Voices charts the completion of Tomlinson's first world tour and the subsequent making of his sophomore album.

Not only delving into his solo music career, fans of Louis Tomlinson will be well aware of the star's difficult personal life in recent years, losing his mother Johannah Deakin in 2016 to cancer, and his younger sister, Félicité in 2019 to an accidental overdose.

Delving into his personal life and the pressures of fame, the Louis Tomlinson documentary also promises footage from the archives, home videos, and interviews with the One Direction member's family. Expect, then, to see the rest of the band make appearances, if only from old clips from the 1D days.

Landing officially on Paramount Plus around the world, find out exactly when you can watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices online around the world with our guide.

How to watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices online in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

You can watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices officially through Paramount Plus, landing on the service on Wednesday, October 4.

If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch Special Ops: Lioness without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. And when that expires, you’ll pay just $5.99 for a monthly subscription.

Get an extended 30-day free trial by using the code WANTMORE.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to access Paramount Plus, you can still watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus are only available in certain markets, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Paramount Plus and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount Plus you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Paramount Plus

How to watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices online in the UK

UK fans can watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices through Paramount Plus, too. The documentary arrives a day later across the Atlantic on Thursday, October 5.

Membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.

Even better? If you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service.

Currently travelling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices online in Canada

Much like their neighbours, you can watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices exclusively on Paramount Plus from Wednesday, October 4.

A subscription starts at CA$9.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. You could opt for the annual subscription at CA$99.99 instead, and that way pay 16% less over the entire year.

Watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices online in Australia

Much like the UK, Aussies can watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices from Thursday, October 5 with a Paramount Plus subscription.

New subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. And, if you like what you’re being served, than a monthly subscription will cost you AU$8.99 a month – or AU$89.99 a year.

As detailed above, may have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming Special Ops: Lioness from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices Trailer