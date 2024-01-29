How To Watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 Online And Stream New Episodes Free From Anywhere

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 11

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Monday, January 29 at 7.30pm AEDT New Episodes: Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Time: 7.30pm AEDT Stream: 9Now (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Married at First Sight Australia: Preview

Like the relationships themselves, Marriage at First Sight Australia is a commitment, and the more you give the more you get back. There'll be hiccups along the way, of course, but for every dinner party that doesn't descend into mayhem, there'll be at least one skin-crawling commitment ceremony or three.

11 seasons in, you should know the format by now (and if you don't, the title sums it up). A collective of singletons entrust clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, dating guru Melissa Schilling and relationship maestro John Aiken with setting up the arranged marriage of their dreams, and when almost everything inevitably goes awry, The Experts assure them that it's all part of the plan.

It's utterly addictive TV, and it appears the drama starts early in season 11, as one of the brides picks up a nasty injury en route to the ceremony.

Pro kickboxer Jayden sounds like a big personality, as the brother of season 9’s Mitch Eynaud – who he insists he's nothing like – despite being widely perceived as an F-Boy, which he's definitely not. So too Jack, a PT whose favorite vow is the one about obedience. Spare a thought for Eden, whose ex cheated on her with her best friend, while we'll also get a same-sex couple and the show's oldest ever participant.

For more details on this year's contestants, couples and all the information you need to watch Married at First Sight Australia online and stream every all episodes from anywhere, keep on scrolling.

Watch Married at First Sight in Australia Season 11

(Image credit: Channel 9 )

Free-to-air Channel 9 remains the home of Married at First Sight in Australia, and the new season will premiere at 7.30pm AEDT on Monday, January 29. New episodes will then air at the same time on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

100% free to use, you can also watch Married at First Sight through 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and a password.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Australia. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're right back at home.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia from anywhere

If you're an Aussie citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Married at First Sight Australia just as you would at home.

While 9Now blocks access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australia-based server and tune into all the programmes on 9Now from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Married at First Sight Australia as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just 9Now, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server – most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in Australia or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – 9Now in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

Watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 11 online in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Married at First Sight Australia is always shown on free-to-air channel E4 in the UK, though it usually takes around five weeks for it to land in Blighty. There's no official word on when Season 11 will premiere in the UK, but we'd suggest marking Monday, March 4 in your diaries.

Once it arrives, you'll be able to stream episodes online on the network's on-demand service called Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a wide range of devices via its app.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK while MAFS Australia is on? Use a VPN and follow the instructions above to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia in North America

Married at First Sight Australia airs on Lifetime in the US, though at the time of writing it isn't clear when Season 11 will come out. Again, we'd hazard a guess at early March.

Lifetime is included with many cable TV packages, but you can still tune in to Married at First Sight Australia without one.

The My Lifetime streaming platform, for instance, lets you watch numerous movies and TV shows, including previous seasons of MAFS Australia, for free, and you don't even need an account. Some content, however, requires you to input your cable login details.

Lifetime is also accessible via a number of OTT streaming services.

Our Sling TV. Offering over 30 channels depending on which of its baseline packages you go for, prices start from $40 a month. Currently, though, you can save 50% on your first month. Opt for either its Blue or Orange plan to get Lifetime.

We believe the cable cutter offers one of the most cable-like experiences, while the Sling TV price remains more affordable than other alternatives.

You can also access Lifetime through FuboTV, Philo and Hulu with Live TV.

Remember, though: if you're an Aussie abroad, you can use a VPN and access 9Now streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 Contestants

The Grooms:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ben 39 Tour guide New South Wales Collins 28 Executive assistant New South Wales Jack 34 Personal trainer Queensland Jayden 26 Professional kickboxer Queensland Jonathan 39 Health business owner New South Wales Michael 34 Salesman Victoria Richard 62 Motivational speaker New South Wales Siman 39 Marketing manager South Australia Tim 31 Online business owner Queensland Timothy 51 Business owner Victoria Tristan 30 Event manager New South Wales

The Brides: