How To Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 Online From Anywhere

How To Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, May 17 (US, CA, UK, AU) New episodes: once a week each Friday US stream: Paramount Plus International streams: Wow Presents Plus (UK) | Crave (CA) | Stan (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9: Preview

Mama Ru is back with eight Drag Race alumnae for a fierce new season of All Stars. And this time, they’ll be deploying their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent for good: competing, not only for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame,” but to win a prize of $200,000 for their chosen charity. Racers, start your engines as we explain below how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 online and from anywhere.

Of the returning queens turning gag-worthy lewks for a good cause, there’s Jorgeous, the pint-sized beauty from Season 14; the repeatedly meme-able Season 10 legend Vanessa “Vanjie” Matteo; and the iconic Gottmik, known for their gag-worthy fashion sense. They’re among the contestants hoping to snag that $200,000 booty to give to their nominated charity: The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Trans Lifeline, and The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, respectively.

Unlike All Stars Season 7, this isn’t an all-winners season. So, among those thirsting for RuDemption are “the sweet southern belle from the ATL,” Angeria Paris VanMicheals, alongside Nina West, Season 11’s Miss Congeniality, and Season 1’s Shannel. Shannel was one of the first queen’s to enter Ru’s werk room back in 2009 (and which has now had more facelifts than all the contestants combined).

Ru herself will be joined by squirrel friends Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and more to judge the queens...well, you know what! Plus, Drag Race stans can expect a hot gaggle of celebrity guests to join them, too: including actress Keke Palmer (Jordan Peele’s Nope), Connie Britton, Teen Wolf actor and model Colton Haynes, and Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar-nominee Stephanie Hsu.

Don’t miss one jaw-dropping runway or the side-splitting Snatch Game: read on below to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 online where you are.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 online in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

Want to see eight iconic queens shantay for charity? You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 exclusively on Paramount Plus from Friday, May 17. Two episodes of the drag competition series are available at launch, with one episode released each week thereafter.

If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. And when that expires, you’ll pay just $5.99 a month with its Essential plan.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, head to Paramount Plus

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 online in the UK

Across the Atlantic, you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars through WOW Presents Plus. Season 9 debuts on Friday, May 17 – the same time as its US release – with the first two episodes ready to stream immediately.

A subscription to WOW Presents Plus costs £4.33 a month, or you can save money with the £43.83 annual plan. In addition to serving up every season of All Stars, UK fans can watch regional spin-offs like Drag Race Spain, Drag Race France, and Drag Race Belgique, in addition to every season of the OG Drag Race with the exception of season 12 and 13.

Currently travelling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 online in Canada

Crave is the confirmed Canadian home of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9, and Drag Race fans in the Great North can stream new episodes from Friday, May 17.

You have a choice of three plans with Crave. Crave Basic (with ads) is its cheapest at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to one HD stream. Crave Standard costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax), and provides 4K streaming – although it’s still ad-supported – while the Premium, CA$22 plan is ad-free and supports offline downloads.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 online in Australia

Aussie viewers can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 online with a subscription to Stan. The first two episodes drop on Friday, May 17, and the remaining episodes are uploaded once a week on the same day. Plans start from AU$12 per month, but thankfully new subscribers don’t pay a thing thanks to its 30 day free trial offer.

A US citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Drag Race All Stars Season 9 Trailer

Drag Race All Stars Season 9 Contestants

Angeria Paris VanMichaels, 29, from L.A., California.

Gottmik, 26, from L.A., California.

Jorgeous, 23, from L.A., California.

Nina West, 44, from Columbus, Ohio.

Plastique Tiara, 26, from L.A., California.

Roxxxy Andrews, 39, from Orlando, Florida.

Shannel, 44, from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, 31, from L.A., California.

