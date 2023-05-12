How To Watch Scream 6 Online And Stream The Hit Horror Movie Now From Anywhere

How to watch Scream 6 online

Watch Scream 6: preview

Scream VI lit up the box-office this year to become the franchise’s highest-grossing entry. It’s testament to Wes Craven’s original 1996 movie and its blend of witty meta commentary and horror movie frights: a formula which sequel directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett honor, while supercharging it with bloody, muscular set-pieces and franchise fan service. Follow Ghostface on his latest rampage as we break down below how to watch Scream 6 online now.

A year after the Woodsboro legacy killings, the “core four” - Sam (Melissa Barrera), half-sister Tara (Jenna Ortega), and Mindy and her twin brother Chad (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding) – have upped sticks to find a sense of normalcy in New York. But when the masks of former Ghostface killers turn up at the scene of several violent murders, it’s not long before Sam and her friends are dodging Ghostface’s blade once again.

Fans of the series shouldn't be disappointed. It’s intensely gory as the killer - killers? - slice the cast up like deli pastrami, and there are plenty of bravura suspense sequences too, including our beleaguered heroes getting trapped on a train packed with Halloween revellers – a dozen of them in Ghostface regalia – and a nail-biting chase over a ladder suspended between two high-rise buildings.

As Mindy explains, in a franchise, no one is safe: especially not legacy characters like the gutsy Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), or film buff Kirby (Hayden Panettiere), returning to the series after her brutal – but clearly not deadly – assault in Scream 4 (2011).

So: don’t open the door. And don’t answer the phone. Watch Scream 6 online instead with the following guide and stream the hit horror film now, exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US.

Watch Scream 6 on Paramount Plus FREE in the US

If you like scary movies, you’re in luck: you can watch Scream 6 right now exclusively on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month. That provides access to thousands of movies, including but not limited to all the Scream films and the entire Friday the 13th franchise, as well as TV shows like Yellowstone, Teen Wolf, Mayor of Kingstown, South Park, Yellowjackets, and shows from the Star Trek universe like Picard, Discovery, and Strange New Worlds. But before you pay a thing, new users are entitled to a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

A membership lets you stream on up to three devices at once, while when you level up with the $9.99 Premium plan, you can watch shows ad-free and can download up to 25 shows or movies to watch offline on the go.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Scream 6 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still access your region’s Paramount Plus content library from abroad.

As US content on Paramount Plus is only available within the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount Plus you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

How to watch Scream 6 on Paramount Plus FREE in the Canada

You can stream the sixth installment in the meta-horror franchise in Canada too, with a monthly CA$9.99 Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) subscription. But you don’t have to pay a thing if you’re a new subscriber, thanks to its 7-day free trial period (opens in new tab).

Can I stream Scream 6 online in the UK?

As of May 9, UK viewers can purchase Scream 6 through a VOD service like Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) or Apple TV. The movie can currently only be brought as a digital download for £13.99, meaning fans can watch the film again and again and catch all the franchise Easter eggs sprinkled through the movie.

Paramount Plus UK will eventually be the streaming home for Scream VI, where a monthly subscription costs £6.99. However, it might be a month or so before it’s join’s the streaming service alongside last year’s Scream (2022) and the franchise’s earlier entries.

Can I stream Scream 6 online in Australia?

As mentioned above, Scream 6 is exclusive to Paramount Plus in Canada and the US right now. However, Australia fans of the horror series can choose to either rent or buy the movie for a one-off fee through Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

The movie is available to rent for AU$19.99, which will give you 48 hours to watch the film once you’ve pressed play. Or, for the marginally higher price of AU$24.99, you can purchase the film and keep it forever. The choice is yours!

