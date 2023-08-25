Where To Watch Starstruck Season 3 Online And Stream Rose Matafeo Rom-Com From Anywhere For Free

Where To Watch Starstruck Season 3 Online

Watch Starstruck Season 3: Synopsis

The Australian wizard, Rose Matafeo returns for Starstruck Season 3, the BBC comedy series she co-writes with Alice Snedden and stars in alongside Nikesh Patel and Emma Sidi, and guest-starring Minnie Driver. Returning for another six episodes, we explain below where to watch Starstruck Season 3 online from anywhere below.

Transpiring from one drunken hook-up on New Year's Eve between Jessie (Matafeo) and, unbeknownst to her, a hotshot movie star (Patel), Starstruck is a screwball comedy that delves into the chaotic life of Kiwi expat, Jessie, and the subsequent turbulent relationship that forms between her and Tom.

Set two years after Jessie and Tom decided to part ways, in Season 3 we find Jessie is still living in London and working at the local cinema. On top of attempting to navigate single life, all her mates are moving onto the next stages of their lives, leaving Jessie well and truly in the dust.

Reprising their roles as Jessie's mates Kate and Steve, Emma Sidi and Nic Sampson are joined by John Simm (Doctor Who) in an, according to WhatToWatch, "very fun, eccentric role." Minnie Driver is also returning for Season 3 as Tom's agent, Cath.

Promising painfully relatable moments and more undeniable sexual chemistry between our leads Matafeo and Patel, here's exactly where to watch Starstruck Season 3 around the world.

Where to watch Starstruck Season 3 online in the UK for Free

Rose Matafeo returns for the third instalment of the much-loved and chaotic Starstruck. Matafeo revealed its return via her Twitter account, announcing Starstruck will be arriving on BBC iPlayer from Monday, August 28.

You'll also be able to tune into Starstruck on linear TV channel BBC One on Friday, September 1.

It's unclear whether all Season 3 episodes will arrive at once, much like World on Fire Season 2 episodes, or not.

Regardless, you can access BBC iPlayer for free. Sign up with an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Starstruck from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Starstruck just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is free for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Starstruck Season 3 in the US

HBO Max is known for adopting some of the BBC's hit TV shows, and Starstruck is one of them (see also: Doctor Who and I May Destroy You). While there is usually a bit of a delay between episodes airing in the UK and being released in the States, we expect to be able to watch Starstruck Season 3 on Max in the next couple of months.

You can get a Max subscription with plans starting from $9.99 a month, but to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, opt for its pricier $15.99 a month plan. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streams for $19.99 a month.

Or save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$149.99/$199.99 a year respectively).

A Brit abroad in the States? Port yourself home with a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer as if you were back home.

Where to watch Starstruck Season 3 in Canada

North of the Border, you'll find most (HBO) Max Originals find their way onto streaming service, Crave. That's the current home of Season 1 and 2 of Starstruck, so it makes sense that we'll eventually see its third season arrive there, too.

You have a choice of two plans to subscribe to with Crave. Crave Mobile is its cheapest plan at $9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. Crave Total costs $19.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices and download for offline viewing.

Abroad? Use a VPN to port yourself back home, for instance to the UK to stream Starstruck Season 3 for free through BBC iPlayer.

Watch Starstruck Season 3 in Australia Free

Both Binge and iView currently host Seasons 1 and 2 of Starstruck, though there's not yet any word on when you'll be able to watch Starstruck Season 3.

ABC's iView would definitely be our go-to for watching Starstruck, with its library completely free to access – you just need to make an account with your email address and an Australian postcode e.g. NSW 2000.

With Binge you can stream shows like And Just Like That at your leisure and pay as little as $10 a month for your subscription. That's only after Binge's very generous 14-day free trial period.

In Australia you can also watch the show through linear channel Foxtel Showcase, or through streaming service Foxtel Now. The latter comes with a 10-day free trial, after which memberships start from AU$25 a month.

How to Watch Starstruck Season 3 for Free in New Zealand

For fellow Kiwis wanting to get behind Jessie Matafeo, TVNZ+ is likely to be the place to watch Starstruck Season 3 in New Zealand. Seasons 1 and 2 landed not long after episodes were released in the UK, and we expect it to be much the same for Season 3 – we're just waiting on a confirmed date.

In the meantime, you can watch all 12 previous episodes on TVNZ+. Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Starstruck Trailer

