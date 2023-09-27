How To Watch The Amazing Race Season 35 Online And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch The Amazing Race Season 35

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start date: Wednesday, September 27 New episodes: every Wednesday at 9.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT Channel: CBS Stream: Paramount Plus (US) | CTV (CA) | 7Plus (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch The Amazing Race Season 35: Preview

Starting at the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, 13 teams are about to embark on a remarkable 23,800-mile journey across continents in a bid to win a cool $1 million. The Amazing Race is back for its 35th season, and you've arrived at the correct destination to find out about the series and how to watch every new episode regardless of where you are in the world.

Phil Keoghan is once again the captain of your ship for The Amazing Race Season 35 hosting duties, with the teams prepared to travel via such far flung locations as India, Ireland, Slovenia, Sweden and Vietnam. The initial leg takes them to Thailand, to encounter the first of their physical and cerebral tasks and, hopefully, avoid being the first couple to be eliminated.

Just like regular holiday makers of the world, The Amazing Race contestants are finally returning to something like post-Covid normality. That means commercial flights are back on the charter, as well as features from previous seasons such as the U-Turn (forcing another team into an unwanted Detour) and Express Pass (giving them the chance to skip a task) that were bypassed for the last couple of years.

So strap yourselves in for this long haul adventure, where even the episode runtimes have got longer! They're going to be set at 90 minutes instead of an hour for Season 35, due to the funkiness in the CBS schedules caused by the writers' strike.

Make sure that you have all the details you need to catch every episode - keep reading our guide to watch The Amazing Race Season 35 streams online and from anywhere.

Watch The Amazing Race Season 35 online in the US

CBS remains the home of The Amazing Race. For this season, episodes will last for 90 minutes each instead of an hour.

Season 35 premieres on Wednesday, September 27 at 9.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT, and that will remain its slot for the entirety of its run.

If you have cable or an OTT service that carries CBS, then you're good to go. But for cord cutters, Paramount Plus is the place to watch The Amazing Race Season 35 online in the US.

A Paramount Plus subscription starts as $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year after a 7-day free trial.

However, you can choose to pay $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year and get rid of commercial breaks when you stream anything on the platform. Plus, you'll also get access to Showtime content, so that means premium shows such as Billions, Dexter and Yellowjackets.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help:

How to watch The Amazing Race Season 35 from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream The Amazing Race on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch The Amazing Race as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Paramount Plus, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service - Paramount Plus in this instance - and stream like you were in your home country

Watch The Amazing Race Season 35 in Canada

The Amazing Race Season 35 will be broadcast in exactly the same slot as it is south of the border - so that's 9.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT on Wednesdays starting on September 27 - on the country's CTV channel, with each episode lasting 90 minutes.

After airing, it will also be available to watch absolutely FREE on the CTV website or via its apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox and select Samsung Smart TVs.

Outside of Canada right now? Use a VPN to access you stream as you would back home.

How to watch The Amazing Race in the UK

While the UK has its own similar Race Across the World series, there's no way to watch The Amazing Race in the British Isles.

That means that the only option available to Americans and Canadians in the UK right now would be to sign up to a VPN and then watch the streaming service you normally would at home.

Watch The Amazing Race Season 35 in Australia

It looks as though Australian The Amazing Race fans will be able to get their fix of the 35th US instalment on Wednesdays at 9.40pm AEST on free-to-air Seven. The premiere episode is touted for Wednesday, October 4 at that time.

That means it should also be available to watch on the channel's 7Plus service - available on browsers, smartphones, tablets and a whole host of streaming devices (e.g. Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, etc) and Smart TVs.

Want to watch when outside Australia? If you grab a VPN as described above, you'll be able to watch geo-blocked content when out of the country.

How to watch The Amazing Race in New Zealand

There's good news and bad news for The Amazing Race lovers in New Zealand. On one hand, it will be completely free to watch, with the TVNZ+ streaming platform the home to all the action from the tent.

On the other, you'll have to wait to watch. Season 34 didn't start streaming on TVNZ+ until June this year and we'd be surprised if it was any different for the 35th run.

When it does eventually land, signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

The Amazing Race Season 35 Trailer

