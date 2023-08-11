How To Watch Billions Season 7 And Stream The Premiere And All Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Billions Season 7

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date: Friday, August 11 New episodes: every week on Sundays Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Paramount Plus (US, UK) | Crave (CA) | Stan (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Billions Season 7: Preview

It seems like a lifetime ago since Chuck Rhoades Jr. and Bobby Axelrod first locked horns, but seven years on and Billions is finally ready to bow out with its final season. As Damian Lewis (Band of Brothers) returns to the arena, we'll explain exactly how you can watch Billions Season 7 no matter where you are in the world.

What started as a sophisticated cat-and-mouse drama in 2016, has grown into a TV institution. And when Lewis dipped out at the end of Season 5, it felt like it had lost a limb. Thankfully his suave schemester is back for one final roll of the dice, and you can bet your bottom billion dollars that Chuck – played by the always-brilliant Paul Giamatti (Sideways) – will be right on his tail.

And now the Attorney General of New York has not one, but two treacherous tycoons to take down, with Corey Stoll's (House of Cards) extraordinarily named Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince also in his crosshairs. The fresh billionaire blood has got his eyes on the White House and we suspect he'll stop at nothing to get there. "You know how Truman said 'The buck stops here'," says Prince in the Season 7 trailer, "I am the buck".

Fighting talk indeed. But if you're a Billions obsessive preparing to mourn the loss of your favorite faces, then fear not! No less than four spinoffs are already planned, so think of this as just the beginning...

Until then, we're on the edge of our seats to see how this chapter will wrap up. So follow our guide below on how to watch Billions online from anywhere, with a subscription to Paramount Plus your gateway in the US.

How to watch Billions Season 7 online in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

The premiere of the final season of Billions gets its first airing on Friday, August 11 on streaming service Paramount Plus and, specifically, its Paramount Plus with Showtime tier.

The premiere will land in the early hours, so prepare either for a late Thursday night or early morning if you want to watch Billions as soon as it's available.

After that, episodes will be available to watch on Paramount Plus every Sunday from 8pm ET/PT, with episode two appearing on August 20.

The price of a Paramount Plus subscription with added Showtime is $11.99 a month. However, if you're a new subscriber you can try it for nothing with the 1-week Paramount Plus free trial. And if you're still catching up, a subscription (or that trial) will also let you watch every episode of the previous six seasons.

If you already have another way of watching Showtime (for example, with its dedicated app, through your cable plan, on an over-the-top streaming service, etc), then you'll be able to watch Billions Episode 1 from Sunday, August 13. But note that for anybody coming to Showtime for the first time, your only option is to watch via Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Billions Season 7 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Billions on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US of A.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Billions Season 7 as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Paramount Plus, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to us a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service - Paramount Plus in this instance - and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch Billions Season 7 online in the UK

UK fans of Billions have a couple of options to get their fix.

Anybody with Paramount Plus will be able to watch Season 7 Episode 1 (in addition to the previous six seasons) when it lands on Saturday, August 12. Future episodes will be available after that on Sundays.

Membership to Paramount Plus is priced at £6.99 a month. Or, for the best value, pay £69.90 for a whole year. But not before you take advantage of its 7 days FREE trial, assuming you've never used the streaming service before.

Alternatively, if you already have a Sky TV package, Season 7 episodes will air on Sky Atlantic. The premiere will be shown there a little earlier at 9pm on Friday, August 11, with following episodes showing on Sundays starting with Episode 2 on August 20.

Not in the UK? Download a VPN and watch your favorite streaming services as if you were back on UK soil.

How to watch Billions Season 7 online in Canada

Canada is a bit of an outlier when it comes to some Showtime shows such as Billions and Yellowjackets. Although Paramount Plus is available in Canada, these existing Showtime shows aren't moving over.

Instead, you'll need a subscription to Crave in order to watch all new – and old – episodes, with subscription plans starting at CA$9.99 a month.

As in other parts of the world, the first episode of Billions Season 7 will be available to stream on Friday, August 11.

Watch Billions Season 7 online in Australia

Another country breaking the Paramount Plus monopoly, Australians need to turn to Stan in order to watch the new season of Billions. It hits a day later than everywhere else though, so Saturday, August 12.

Stan is available from AU$10 a month for its Basic package, with upgrades available for more devices and better quality picture. But if you haven't used it before and just want to see what it's like, then there's a generous 30 day free trial up for grabs, too.

Billions Season 7 Trailer

Billions Season 7 cast