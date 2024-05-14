How To Watch The Gathering And Stream New British Drama Series For Free And From Anywhere

How To Watch The Gathering Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Tuesday, May 14 Episodes: Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9pm BST on Channel 4 (UK) Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Gathering: Synopsis

If being a teenager these days is hard, then being a parent to a teenager may be equally as trying. Channel 4's hard-hitting new six-part thriller, The Gathering, explores the pressure points faced by both.

It's every parent's worst nightmare: not just discovering that your child has attended an illegal rave, but then finding out that they have been attacked there. That's exactly the fate that befalls Kelly (played by newcomer Eva Morgan), whose overbearing mother Natalie (Boiling Point's brilliant Vinette Robinson) and sympathetic father Paul (Warren Brown of The Responder) become obsessed with finding the perpetrator and making them pay.

Through the lens of Kelly's peer relationships and against the backdrop of her burgeoning elite-level gymnastics career, stories of toxic parenting, personal obsession and the pains of adolescence in the 21st century collide across a show being touted as more 'why-dunnit' than whodunnit.

Channel 4 says "A series that leans into the controversial and the provocative, The Gathering examines the intertwined sex lives, loyalties and rivalries of a group of teens. And asks how they can negotiate their sense of identity and freedom in the face of surveillance parenting."

Sound like your kind of show? Then keep reading for all the information you need on how to watch The Gathering online – with episodes available to stream for free in the UK.

Watch The Gathering online in the UK for FREE

The Gathering goes out on the free-to-air Channel 4 in the UK. It starts on Tuesday, May 14, with episodes broadcast at 9pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Alternatively, the entire six-episode series of The Gathering will hit the network's free Channel 4 streaming service at the same time on Tuesday, May 14.

You can access the on demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream The Gathering? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch The Gathering from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Gathering just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allows you to watch UK TV online while abroad, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Gathering as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Channel 4, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from just $3.69 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – Channel 4 in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

Can I watch The Gathering outside the UK?

There is no indication at present that The Gathering will be shown outside the UK.

Remember, though: if you're a Brit abroad, you can use a VPN and access Channel 4 streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

The Gathering Trailer

The Gathering Cast

Sadie Soverall as Jessica

Eva Morgan as Kelly

Vinette Robinson as Natalie

Warren Brown as Paul

Richard Coyle as Jules

Sonny Walker as Adam

Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi

Hebron Tedros as Dessie

Max Johnson as Tate

The Gathering Episode Guide

Episode 1 – Tuesday, May 14

– Tuesday, May 14 Episode 2 – Wednesday, May 15

– Wednesday, May 15 Episode 3 – Tuesday, May 21

– Tuesday, May 21 Episode 4 – Wednesday, May 22

– Wednesday, May 22 Episode 5 – Tuesday, May 28

– Tuesday, May 28 Episode 6 – Wednesday, May 29

(Note: All episodes available to stream online on Channel 4 from Tuesday, May 14)