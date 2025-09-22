Avengers: Doomsday Wrap Gift Revealed The X-Men’s New Costumes, And The '90s Kid In Me Is Screaming

We might’ve just gotten our first real look at what the heroes in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday will be wearing—and no, it didn’t come from a trailer or a press drop. Instead, the reveal came courtesy of a photo of the film’s wrap gift, which was a tote bag handed out to crew members. On the side? A pixel-art collage of characters from the upcoming Marvel movie , giving fans what looks like an early peek at their final costumes—including some long-awaited X-Men fits. The ‘90s kid in me is screaming!

Earlier this week, fan account @tbolts_news shared a first look at the wrap gift given to crew members, originally shared on the Instagram of makeup artist Giovanna Ponci. At first glance, it looked like your typical behind-the-scenes swag—a tote made from organic cotton and recycled poly (very eco-chic). But stitched across the front is a grid of character portraits, and that’s where things get interesting. Alongside familiar Avengers and MCU regulars are none other than the X-Men—specifically, the Fox-era versions, fully suited up in ‘90s animated series and comic-accurate costumes. And yes, it’s the first time we’ve seen them like this.

The New Avengers featured on an ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ wrap gift. pic.twitter.com/LiI400FiAmSeptember 21, 2025

I mean, come on—there’ve been plenty of X-Men suits over the years, especially in the Fox films, but these are the first that look like they were ripped straight out of one of the best animated shows ever , and the incredible reboot X-Men '97 (both streaming now with a Disney+ subscription ). If you’ve been waiting for the X-Men to really enter the MCU , we’ve had glimpses— Beast in The Marvels post-credits , Professor X in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and Logan returning in Deadpool & Wolverine. But this? This is the first time we’re getting a full-fledged X-team in the MCU—and they honestly couldn’t look more perfect.

(Image credit: Marvel)

But the mutant reveal isn’t the only thing worth getting hyped about. The bag also teases a broader MCU lineup, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Danny Ramirez’s Falcon, and Lewis Pullman’s Sentry. There’s even a regal-looking M’Baku, which might be hinting at his role as Wakanda’s next king.

The Fantastic Four squad is also accounted for, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Human Torch. They appear in updated, space-ready jackets that closely align with their 2025 movie release looks. Oh—and yes, baby Franklin Richards is here too, showing up in the bottom corner of the bag in his own adorable FF-blue onesie.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Rounding out the lineup are some core MCU heavyweights: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor (in his Ragnarok-inspired look), Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright’s Shuri as Black Panther, and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes are also featured—each with fresh new looks, teasing where their stories might go next.

It’s still unclear whether these designs accurately represent how the X-Men—or any of the characters—will appear on screen in Avengers: Doomsday. However, the reveal of this gift bag is enough to excite fans. As a ‘90s kid who grew up watching X-Men: The Animated Series, seeing these suits featured on a wrapped gift feels like pure mutant magic!