Chris Evans Is Back In Superhero Shape, And Marvel Fans Are Sounding Off Online

A lot of eyes are on next year’s upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday. While the MCU has continued on at a steady pace, Disney is certainly expecting the next Avengers film to bring the franchise back to the heights it hit with the last two Avengers movies, and now fans are wondering if the movie might be bringing in a secret weapon, Captain America.

A post recently went viral on social media, which compares Chris Evans look as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, the last time the character appeared in the MCU, with a look at Evans when he recently appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival. There’s little argument that he’s currently in great shape.

(Image credit: Getty Images - (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images))

Chris Evans looking like Captain America wouldn’t necessarily be that big a surprise, except that the actor’s newest movie, the recently released Honey Don’t, had Evans slim down and drop most of his muscle. This means that he has specifically made a point to get back into shape. Not surprisingly, fans are predicting that this means we’ll see him return in Avengers: Doomsday. Comments include:

OMG the captain is coming back! - @ICEMANOUTLINE

WELCOME BACK STEVE ROGERS - @liriocosmos

“For what other reason could he be having this physique??” Idk, HEALTH?! He is totally playing Steve Rogers again, tho - @tyanfranco

Steve Rogers is BACK without question!! I love this for us - @alamanecer

It is, of course, something of a leap of faith to assume that Evans getting back into physical shape means he is going to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. As one of the comments above even points out, this could have happened for any reason, including another film role that requires him to be in shape.

That said, it’s certainly not impossible that Evans could be playing Steve Rogers again. Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production, and while Evans has repeatedly said he won’t be in the new Marvel movie, this would hardly be the first time an actor claimed one thing when the opposite was true. There have continued to be rumors that Evans is returning despite his denials.

Considering that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU playing Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man, there are those who think Evans might be playing a different role, including a variant version of Captain America who is part of Hydra. That would certainly be one way to allow Evans to return without touching the send-off that Steve Rogers was given at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

While most of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday has been revealed, it is known that not every major name has been announced. There’s certainly a possibility that Chris Evans could appear, though we’ll likely need to wait until the actual movie comes out next year to know for sure.