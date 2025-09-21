HGTV Alum Doesn't Hold Back While Recalling The Moment She Discovered Her Husband's Affair: ‘The End Of My Life As I (Knew) It’
This is nuts.
It’s fair to say there are some pretty crazy cheating stories out there — the recent Coldplay kiss-cam debacle; the Shakira jam rumors; Khloé Kardashian learning of Tristan Thompson’s paternity shocker; and who could forget the salacious Scandoval? That’s just to name a few, and we can go ahead and add Jen Hatmaker to that list. The former HGTV star just revealed the moment she learned about her husband’s infidelity, and it’s a doozy.
Jen and Brandon Hatmaker starred in the HGTV series My Big Family Renovation in 2014, in which the couple — who were married in 1993 — remodeled a home for them and their five children. In her new memoir, Awake, Jen writes (via TMZ) that at 2:30 a.m., July 11, 2020, she woke up to her husband on the phone with another woman. He smelled of booze, she says, and as he drifted off to sleep, she heard him whisper into the phone:
Admittedly, that's brutal, and I can see why Jen Hatmaker writes in the memoir that moment changed everything for her, saying it was “the end of my life as I [knew] it.”
She writes that she got up and began digging through Brandon Hatmaker’s computer, where she found a “trail of betrayal.” Jen doesn’t specify how long the affair had been going on, only calling it a “devastating time span” in which her husband had showered his mistress with “expensive and lavish gifts” to the detriment of the Hatmakers’ finances. She kicked Brandon out in the morning.
Married for 26 years at the time, the HGTV star says she didn't she didn’t even consider the possibility that he would cheat, despite their admitted problems. That belief was because of their lives in the church, as they they co-founded New Austin Church in Texas in 2008, where Brandon Hatmaker was the pastor and Jen was a Christian author and influencer. She told the NY Post:
The shock wore off, however, and Jen Hatmaker says she suffered from depression and anxiety in the months that followed, overwhelmed with money issues and trying to raise her five kids on her own during the pandemic. She said she didn’t know if she was ever going to be happy again.
Time has seemingly given her a little clarity on the situation, as she admitted their marriage “had been in trouble.” They didn’t have sex for two years and had just started marriage counseling two months before Jen overheard that late-night phone call. She recalled:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In the years that followed, Jen Hatmaker walked away from the church she and Brandon started together, and she has since found love again. You can read more about her life-altering night and the events that led her to where she is today in Awake, which is available now.
While her HGTV series isn’t available to stream, fire up your HBO Max subscription to find other home renovation shows, and check out our 2025 TV schedule to see when to catch new seasons of your favorites.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.