90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Revealed The Tragic Story Behind Her Relationship With Her Father, And Now I’m Seeing Her In A Different Light

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "It Wasn't Over, It Still Isn't Over." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Just a couple of weeks after viewers saw 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? show a truly vulnerable moment involving Gino Palazzolo, it's time to have that moment with someone viewers may not sympathize much with, Jasmine Pineda. It's been easy to target the 90 Day Fiancé star after she revealed she was pregnant with Matt Branistareanu's child, but a look into her past with her own father helped me see her in a different light.

Similar to when we saw Jasmine interact with her children in Panama, the latest episode provided another look into her background, which we don't often see on the TLC series. It all came out after Matt's continued odd reaction to having a daughter, which brought back her past trauma of her relationship with her own father.

Jasmine Revealed Her HIstory With Her Father

Jasmine had every right to be upset about Matt's weird behavior after learning he'd be raising a daughter and not a son, but it was triggering to her on a deeper level than it would a normal person. As she explained in the episode, it went back to her own childhood, and being rejected by her own father:

My father left me when I was three years old and ever since I haven't had any communication with him. I only reached out to him when I graduated from the university with high honors. I wanted to show him, 'Hey, even though you were not in the picture I became a successful person.' I thought it was not too late to get to know my dad. He basically told me he had no interest having a daughter and being part of my life.

It may not explain why Jasmine flies off the handle and attacks people in clubs, but it does seemingly explain some of her insecurities that have come to light throughout her time on 90 Day Fiancé. It definitely helps better illustrate why she flew off the handle on Matt when they were shopping for baby clothes, and why she's willing to raise her baby in Florida alone if he's not willing to step up.

Will Matt Get Over Not Having A Son And Embrace Fatherhood?

The question remains on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? whether Matt will get over his fears of raising a daughter, or he'll ultimately decide to support the baby from afar. Fortunately, social media often has the answers fans seek out when it comes to this franchise, and we have some insight on the decision he made.

More On 90 Day Fiancé 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Keeps Highlighting An Issue For Julia And Brandon That Needs To Stop, Both For Their Marriage And My Sanity

Based on pictures shared to Jasmine's Instagram, it appears Matt is very active in his daughter's life and has been a part of everything, from photoshoots to days out with his girls. It's good to see he didn't follow in her father's footsteps and, hopefully, they have a healthier dynamic as a couple than Jasmine and Gino ahd during their short marriage.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the end of the day, I think it's ok to say Jasmine and Gino's relationship ended terribly, but I still wish the best for her going forward. After all, a child is involved, and it's not like I would wish that child have a rough life just because of what her mother did to a random guy on a reality TV show. They're all people at the end of the day, and situations in life are rarely black and white.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Catch all the 90 Day Fiancé shows on streaming over on Max. HBO Max is the streaming home to all things DC and more. Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule. Given that Jasmine and Matt continued to fight in the latest episode, I'm curious to see what the rest of the storyline holds for Gino, specifically whether he'll find another girlfriend by the end of the season.