90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Keeps Highlighting An Issue For Julia And Brandon That Needs To Stop, Both For Their Marriage And My Sanity

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Brandon and Julia Gibbs have a big decision to make in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, and quite literally, everyone and their mother is involved. The Happily Ever After? couple received positive news about her previous diagnosis of infertility, but before she has an operation to boost her chances of a successful pregnancy, Julia wants to do some traveling. She's willing to sell her condo in Russia to get the money, and of course, Betty and Ron have an opinion about it.

Brandon's parents have a constant presence in their son's 90 Day Fiancé storylines, and there's a good reason for it. After seasons of watching them swoop in whenever he doesn't get his way, I think, for the sake of his marriage with Julia and my sanity, it's time to tell his well-intentioned parents to back off.

(Image credit: TLC)

Brandon Needs To Quit Using His Parents To Fight His Battles

As soon as Brandon told his parents about Julia's request, they began to poke holes in it and suggested that they didn't think it through. Brandon agreed, despite going through this whole conversation previously with her parents, when Julia explained to her exactly what her plan was to get the money together for a trip. I feel Brandon just doesn't want to go on a vacation and is using his parents as to help shoot down the plan.

The problem is that Ron and Betty shouldn't have a say in this, as neither is financially responsible for his son or his wife anymore. Additionally, Brandon and Julia are both in their early 30s, so if they didn't think a plan through all the way, that's entirely on them. Julia shouldn't have to answer to Brandon's parents about decisions they've already made, and he shouldn't put her in that position.

(Image credit: TLC)

Will Julia And Brandon Go On Their Traveling Adventure?

90 Day Fiancé fans may know that Brandon and Julia already revealed they're expecting their first child, so I'm sure there's a question of whether they actually ended up taking that trip. After all, there's always a chance she ended up pregnant before they had the opportunity, and might've had to put their plans on hold.

More On 90 Day Fiancé 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Has One Couple I'm Already Worried About, And For A More Confusing Reason Than Usual

While we don't know anything for certain, Julia shared vacation pictures over the summer that showed her and Brandon on vacation in Japan as well as Hong Kong. Take a look at one of the stunning pictures she posted from the vacation, which her hubby was along for the ride for:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Юлия Игоревна Трубкина (@juliatrubkina1993) A photo posted by on

I'm guessing based on this, they decided to go through with the trip after all. What's better is that Julia is also pregnant, so it feels like everything worked out exactly the way they wanted to. They got their "Babymoon" potentially without even knowing it, and now have a child on the way.

It's safe to say they've come a long way since their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort, where they talked through everything from Brandon's hurtful comments to a past moment of infidelity. At a time when it feels like a lot of 90 Day couples are splitting after marriage, it's good to see some staying the course. Now, let's just hope Brandon's parents can let them be, so they'll stay married!

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Watch 90 Day Fiancé on HBO Max! In addition to TLC shows, it's the streaming home to all things DC and more. Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is zooming along, so make sure to catch up by streaming on HBO Max, or by watching the season via a cable provider on-demand.