90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda Posted An Ultrasound Of Twins, But I'm Skeptical

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is in the midst of its multi-part tell-all special on TLC, but there's even more drama happening outside of that with cast members. As cast members share why they were uninvited or provide new updates on their lives since filming, Jasmine Pineda has gotten people talking with a recent social media post. She's posted an ultrasound with twins, but does this mean she's pregnant?

It's quite a reveal month after debuting her freshly shaved head, but I'm skeptical that the 90 Day Fiancé star is pregnant again. Here's what we know about the situation, based on the information we've gathered from social media.

What Jasmine Had To Say About The Announcement

Before anyone assumes we'll see Jasmine become a mother yet again in the 2026 TV schedule, it's essential to give some context. In an announcement posted to Facebook, she shared the ultrasound picture with the following message:

First twins in the family ever! 🥰❤️ Edit: actually the second since Matt is a twin

The news was met with mixed reception in the comments, with fans all over the place reacting. Some were happy and congratulated Jasmine, while others wondered if it was wise for her to have more children with Matt Branistareanu.

"Shouldn't you focus on getting your other kids back before you have 2 more to take care of." - Savanna Parmenter

"Congratulations gorgeous!!" - Laura Goff

"CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!!!!" - Sabrina Amore Roanhorse

"Matt stop showering with Jasmine." - Lisa Morgan

"Jasmine do plan on bring your children to united states so you can have one big familia." - Brooklynn Leach

Jasmine, surprisingly, had nothing to say to the haters, which has me suspicious about the true intention of this post. Is Jasmine about to become a mother once again, or is she just trolling the viewers following her page?

Why I'm Skeptical Jasmine Is Pregnant Again

Let's remember that the last time Jasmine revealed she was pregnant, it was saved for a tell-all special. Knowing what I know about her from 90 Day Fiancé, it just doesn't track that she'd drop a surprise announcement on Facebook without a big buildup. Additionally, she didn't even share this same post on Instagram, which is unusual for her, as she typically maintains a strong brand presence.

Additionally, a few fans noticed that the picture was intentionally taken so that the name on the ultrasound was left off the picture. Take that, and add in the fact that her caption never explicitly said that she was expecting, and I think it's possible, or even probable, that she's shared the ultrasound of another family member, possibly from Matt's side.

If this does end up being some kind of prank, It's good to see Jasmine is in better spirits after her big fight with ex-husband Gino Palazzolo at the house they were staying at before the tell-all special. This news comes after she publicly took out an ad in a newspaper, attempting to get Gino to sign divorce papers. Jasmine is always good at grabbing headlines, so I would assume this is just a case of her having some fun, but if it's not, congrats to her for being pregnant with twins!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch up on this season with a Max subscription and/or check out some of Jasmine's previous appearances on the franchise as well.