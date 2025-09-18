Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 10

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 17th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Big Brother is rolling into Week 10 of Season 27, and we've been thoroughly entertained in Vince Panaro's third Head of Household. Aside from the continuing drama of the "Cheatmance" with Morgan Pope, he has a group of big targets on the block, and there's no way this week doesn't end without a major competitor going home.

After Morgan won the veto and pulled Ava Pearl off the block, Vince was persuaded to put up Lauren Domingue against Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen. Here's who has the best chance of leaving as things stand currently, though it's worth noting that this feels about the tightest the margins have been for an eviction in Season 27.

Once Again, Keanu Needs To Win The BB Blockbuster

For once, it seemed like this was going to be a week where Keanu could lose the BB Blockbuster and still survive an eviction vote. Unfortunately, a recent exchange with Ashley Hollis made her so angry that she's bound and determined to get him out of the house.

Considering no one is really dead set on keeping Keanu, it'll be pretty easy to get him out, but let's not forget we're talking about the comp beast of Big Brother Season 27. He's won every time he's needed to, and I wouldn't put it past him to do it again.

Lauren Might End Up Leaving On Vince's HOH

We've known since Morgan Pope won the Week 10 veto that she's had an unspoken plot to get Lauren on the block. She was somehow able to convince Vince it was all about just putting her up there so she can experience it, but Big Brother viewers at home know better. She's trying to take out the Week 9 HOH, who previously failed in her attempt to get her out over Will Williams.

Morgan can likely count on Ashley for a vote against Lauren, but she'll need either Ava Pearl or whoever comes off the block to vote with them to prevent a tie. If a tie is forced, Vince is going to protect Lauren, which will only make the feud continue until either she or Morgan is gone.

Who Is Most At-Risk For The Double Eviction?

Thursday's live eviction is also a double eviction, which means another Houseguest is leaving the game before the night is over. I think it's a given to assume that either of the two nominees who escape this eviction are fair game. If anyone who wasn't nominated wins the HOH, expect to see some combination of Kelley/Lauren/Keanu up for eviction.

If one of those three goes up on the block, I think the popular nominations will be Ava/Morgan/Ashley. As for who would be best to be evicted, that largely depends on who you're rooting for to win at this stage. Personally, I think Morgan has the best chance at winning, so I'll be gunning for anything that advances her game.

Even with a double eviction, Big Brother still has a lot of Houseguests it needs to knock out before the September 28th finale. How is the house going to whittle down from five Houseguests to three for the finale with so little time left? Perhaps The Mastermind is going to pop back up and do another sudden eviction challenge, or another double eviction? I'm eager to see what the producers come up with!

Tune in for Big Brother's Week 10 live eviction on CBS, Thursday, September 18th at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's going to be another two-hour extravaganza, so be ready for a night full of drama and all sorts of chaos as we reach the home stretch of Season 27.