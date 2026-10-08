Actor Joe Manganiello, best known for his roles in the Magic Mike films and the HBO series True Blood, is getting vulnerable in his new memoir Bloodlines. He writes about both his struggle with a seven-year autoimmune illness and the end of his marriage, and how those two things intertwined. In an attempt to give people some insight into who he is and what he’s been through, he’s shared what sounds like a harrowing journey to get his health back on track. It’s not all that surprising that the ongoing search for answers while he got sicker and sicker also took a toll on his marriage to Sofia Vergara.

The host of Deal or No Deal Island, which was canceled in 2025, attributes the deterioration of his relationship with the Modern Family star to the impact of his autoimmune disease, which began affecting him shortly after their wedding in 2015. Anytime a celebrity couple splits, gossip typically starts, so it’s refreshing to hear from Manganiello himself about the split and what led up to it. But he also says that that’s not the point of the book. He told People:

That's not the point of the book. I tell the truth in the book, even when it’s super painful. It is [also] nuanced, and it’s not something that fits into a sound bite. This book was written because I want people to know who I am, and I had to hide who I was for a very long time.

It would be impossible to distill a personal seven-year journey into a sound bite that accurately describes everything the Deathstroke actor went through. That kind of life experience is definitely far more nuanced than just his marriage ending abruptly. As someone who has had experience with autoimmune issues, I’m aware of how things can spiral if you don’t or can’t get a handle on what’s happening, and how all of that can affect the person it’s happening to, let alone everyone around them.

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As Joe Manganiello got sicker and sicker, excruciating abdominal pain came with fevers, blistering rashes, headaches, and fatigue. It progressed so far that he had part of his intestines removed in 2016, with Sofia Vergara by his bedside after deciding to proceed. But as the illness continued, the two drifted apart, eventually becoming “devoid of any emotionality whatsoever,” according to the soon-to-be 50-year-old.

Now, it’s always best to keep in mind that there are two sides to every story and the end of every relationship, and that this is Manganiello truth. In the past, the Hot Pursuit star has said that their marriage broke up because he was younger and wanted kids, and she didn’t want to be an old mom. To that, Manganiello has said that writing the book was his way of correcting the record on things publicly said that were false.

Rather than turning all of this into a game of “he said, she said,” I’m just glad to hear that the Manganiello actor is now off medication and symptom-free. He also seems optimistic about the future with his fiancée, and hopefully we’ll hear him announce some new projects soon as well. In the meantime, keep an eye out for him to reprise his role as Crocodile in One Piece Season 3 in 2027, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription.