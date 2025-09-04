Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 8

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 3rd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Keanu Soto's week as Big Brother Season 27's Head of Household was a quick one, and surprisingly, pretty standard considering how each previous week had gone. Once again, an HOH is left hoping for the best-case scenario after the veto competition foiled his plans for targeting a Houseguest. So, who is Plan B, and are they going home this week?

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online, and after the veto was used to save Morgan from the block, we can confirm Ashley Hollis was put up against Vince Panaro and Mickey Lee for eviction. Only one will win the BB Blockbuster, so here's who is at most at risk if they're still on the block when it comes to the vote on Thursday.

(Image credit: CBS)

There's No Way Ashley Is Leaving

Keanu decided that if he couldn't get out Morgan, he had to target someone else in Rachel's circle to pull her closer to him. Ashley ended up being his target, but if he was half as good at reading the house as he is at scheming, he would've never picked her. There is zero chance that Ashley goes home this week. Even if she doesn't win the BB Blockbuster, she has way more support to stay over Mickey and Vince. She's come a long way from Showergate, and that's why she's one of my top contenders to win this game.

(Image credit: CBS)

Vince Is The First Judges Casualty If Mickey Is Safe

Vince is sweating it out on the block and doing a bit of crying as well. He may be part of The Judges alliance, but let's be real, there's no way that group is keeping him over Ashley. Vince still has connections to people outside of The Judges, and has yet to prove he's a trustworthy ally.

The good news for Vince is that he'll likely still get safety in a vote against Mickey. While Vinny is untrustworthy, he's not nearly as big a wildcard as someone like her, who continues to surprise Houseguests with her takes every week.

The bad news is that Mickey is on a hot streak when it comes to winning competitions as of late. I daresay she's a favorite to win the BB Blockbuster this week, although I should add that she came in third the previous week when Katherine Woodman was eliminated. Vince also is the only two-time winner of the HOH, so maybe even he is underestimating himself when it comes to getting a victory in the BB Blockbuster.

In summary, Mickey is likely going in any scenario she's on the block, and Vince is going home if it's him against Ashley. This is going to be a big eviction that helps shape the rest of the game, so we'll see how it all turns out!

Big Brother Season 27 continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is going to go very fast from here on out, so get ready for the jury phase and start making predictions on who will be this season's big winner!