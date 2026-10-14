90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah Seemed Like She Was Done With Reality TV, But Hold Up

After her absence from the tell-all special for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3, it's looking like Shekinah Güven isn't done with reality television yet after all. Despite comments about being done with the 90 Day Fiancé world, it doesn't appear as though she's shut the door on the genre completely. This notion stems from some recent social media activity.

(Image credit: TLC)

Shekinah Mentioned Two Shows She'd Be Willing To Appear On

For those needing a refresher, Shekinah seemingly wrote off future 90 Day appearances after she claimed The Last Resort only caused more problems with her marriage to Sarper, which is headed for divorce. Now, it's looking like she's looking to start fresh, and surprisingly, leaning into two well-known rough franchises for a second chance.

Shekinah originally posted a survey for fans on her Instagram Stories, and 90 Day insider Shabooty screengrabbed it for all to see. Paired with a picture of her dressed as the Tomb Raider character Lara Croft, Shekinah asked if she should apply for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test or Naked and Afraid.

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Neither show is a walk in the park. In fact, I've regularly called Special Forces one of the most brutal reality shows a celebrity can do. Naked and Afraid also requires a bit of survivalist know-how to thrive in, which she claimed she can do after living off-the-grid in her youth.

With all due respect to Shekinah, I hope she knows what she'd be getting into. She didn't seem to recognize that 90 Day: The Last Resort wasn't the best place to seek couples therapy for cast members actually in need of it. I appreciate her willingness to try something new, but I question whether she'd truly be up for getting through either.

(Image credit: TLC)

Will Shekinah Be Welcomed Back To 90 Day Fiancé?

Typically, when a cast member skips the tell-all or is uninvited, that seems to get them barred from ever returning. I actually think 90 Day Fiancé would bring Shekinah back if she asked to return, especially with all the drama she stirred up after she argued with Thaís Ramone on The Last Resort.

For now, I don't think we're going to see Shekinah on any 90 Day Fiancé shows, but I think that's more because she wants to stay away. I can't say I blame her, especially with the sting of her marriage ending still so fresh. That said, if these other shows don't work out, being a reality star on 90 Day can beat a traditional 9-to-5 any day of the week, in my opinion!

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We'll have to see if or when Shekinah pops up anywhere else on reality TV. I would love to see her be the first 90 Day star to appear on The Traitors, and I think she'd actually be a great fit for the show. Whatever she does, though, I'm sure someone will be watching!