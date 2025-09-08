New On Netflix, Hulu, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Streaming September 8 - 14)

September streaming got off to a strong start last week with several high-profile shows debuting. Several of them, including The Great British Baking Show and The Paper, which has already been renewed for a second season, will continue this week. However, if you need something else to watch between episodes, there are some fresh options.

The Wedding Banquet - September 8 (Paramount+)

Ang Lee’s 1993 film, The Wedding Banquet, is arguably the movie that put him on the map as a director. However, you may not even know that the film was remade in 2025 with a solid cast including Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, and Kelly Marie Tran. The well-reviewed Wedding Banquet remake came and went at the box office amid the positive reception, so if you have a Paramount+ subscription, you can check it out this week.

Only Murders In the Building, Season 5 - September 9 (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building continues to be one of the best shows available streaming. That's partially because of its incredible core cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, and the fact that fans don't have to wait three years between seasons. Season 5 of the show drops for Hulu subscription holders this week. The main trio will investigate the death of loveable doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca,) who was found dead in a fountain at the end of last season.

Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television - September 9 (HBO Max)

From producer Issa Rae, Seen & Heard is a two-part documentary that follows the history of Black representation on television. It’s certainly a story that doesn’t get told enough. Also, Shonda Rhimes and Oprah Winfrey are just some of the major media figures interviewed for the production.

Aka Charlie Sheen - September 10 Netflix

There was a time not that long ago when Charlie Sheen was a name that was always in the news, and usually for the wrong reasons. A new documentary available with a Netflix subscription takes a look at the life and career of the former Two and a Half Men star, both his successes and his difficulties.

Warfare - September 12 (HBO Max)

One of the best reasons to have an HBO Max subscription is the platform's deal with A24, as it means unique and interesting films are always debuting. The latest feature from the studio to hit the streamer is Warfare. Written and directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, the movie has been widely praised for its emotionally harrowing journey. If you missed this one in theaters, check it out at home.

Screamboat - September 12 (Peacock)

No, you’re not having deja vu. This isn’t The Mouse Trap, that terrible horror movie cashing on the public domain status of Steamboat Willie. This is the other horror movie cashing in on the public domain status of Steamboat Willie, the one that used Colin Jost and Pete Davidson's Staton Island Ferry.

September will continue to go strong on the streaming front. With new seasons of Slow Horses andTulsa King as well as the premiere of the Marvel Zombies animated series, there’s certainly something for everybody.