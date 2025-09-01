New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Streaming September 1 - 7)
Lilo & Stitch & Wednesday are coming to streaming this week.
A new month is here and that means it’s time for a flood of new movies and series to invade your favorite streaming services. If you’ve lost some of your favorites you may need something new to watch this week. The good news is there’s actually quite a lot, from nearly every corner o the streaming world, to enjoy this week.
Lilo & Stitch - September 3 (Disney+)
Based on the box office response to the live-action Lilo & Stitch, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ve already seen it once. If, however, you are one of the few who didn’t, or you just want to see it again, the first billion-dollar Hollywood blockbuster of 2025 will be available with your Disney+ subscription this week.
Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2 - September 3 (Netflix)
Fans had to wait quite a while after Wednesday Season 1 to get Season 2, and then Netflix decided to make fans wait to get to the end of Season 2. Luckily, the wait ends this week when the back half of Season 2 of Wednesday arrives. Luckily, we shouldn’t have to wait quite as long for more Jenna Ortega, as Wednesday Season 3 has already been given the green light.
Tony & Ziva - September 4 (Paramount+)
NCIS is one of the longest-running shows on TV, and it’s had a rotating cast of characters throughout its decade-plus run. It’s a safe bet, however, that no characters have been as popular with fans as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, as played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo. You’ll need a Paramount+ subscription to follow the new adventures of the first couple of NCIS in their spinoff series Tony & Ziva, as the show won’t be on CBS.
The Paper, Season 1 - September 4 (Peacock)
The Office is one of the best sitcoms of all time, according to basically anybody who’s ever seen it. That’s going to make for a high bar to clear when spinoff series The Paper debuts. The series, available with a Peacock subscription, stars Domhall Gleeson, the editor in chief of a failing newspaper, trying to keep it relevant.
Highest 2 Lowest - September 5 (Apple TV+)
It’s been a long time since Spike Lee and Denzel Washington have worked together, but when they do, it’s magic. Highest 2 Lowest got strong positive responses from critics when the film opened in theaters. This week the film becomes available with an Apple TV+ subscription.
The Great British Baking Show - September 5 (Netflix)
Honestly, at this point, I think the entire reason I still have a Netflix subscription might be The Great British Baking Show. The series is the definition of comfort viewing, and so I’m so happy that the series returns this week with 10 new bakers to go through a series of challenges to crown a winner.
September is going to continue to be a solid month for streaming, with a new season of Only Murders in the Building and the debut of the Marvel Zombies animated series among the new shows arriving this month.
