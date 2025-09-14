Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Made A Rare Public Appearance (And It’s Harder To Tell Them Apart These Days)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may be two child actors who left Hollywood behind, but their ability to thrive in the spotlight hasn’t dimmed. The famously private sisters recently made a rare public appearance, and I'm buzzing not just because it’s unusual to see them together at an event, but also because it’s getting harder to tell the two apart. Even harder than their Full House days.

It's Fashion Week in New York City and, if there’s any time to see celebrities out and about, it’s during that span of time. The Olsen twins stepped out together for a Fashion Week celebration at Eleven Madison Park Restaurant, which was hosted by W Magazine and Bloomingdale's. The sisters posed with Sara Moonves, editor of W Magazine, while rocking some very fashionable fall looks, complete with tall boots, jeans, jackets and many scarves. See them below:

(Image credit: Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for W Magazine)

The Olsen twins obviously have always bore a striking resemblance. They were so identical as children that they were both able to play Michelle Tanner on Full House, being consistently swapped out without audiences being able to tell the difference. This continued throughout their tween days when they set themselves up to be their own bosses with their production company that produced a number of direct-to-video comedies. The siblings even produced a sitcom called So Little Time. Their physical similarity was part of the charm, and it took years for key visual differences between the two to come out on screen.

However, after they retired from acting in the mid-2000s, the duo continued to work together, focusing on fashion, and acting as founders of the NYC brand, The Row. I feel like once the duo were pursuing their passion, it became easier to tell them apart. They both had different styles, dyed their hair different colors, and just overall started to not look so identical.

Yet, now, I feel that has changed. The sisters have become so much more private, rarely making a public appearance, and I feel like they look more similar than ever. Maybe it comes from not seeing them together very often that the differences aren’t so striking.

If anything, it’s nice to see these two together again. They may look similar, but they both look absolutely stunning and radiant -- and they also have reason to be so glowing. The Olsens have seemingly achieved the private lives they have long craved since retiring from acting.

Also, The Row is an incredibly profitable fashion brand, often associated with “quiet luxury” and frequently worn by celebs like Jennifer Lawrence, Zoë Kravitz, and Kendall Jenner. Being so lowkey makes the Olsens effortlessly cool, but I’m crossing my fingers we can see more looks and appearances from this dynamic duo this week.

I'll be keeping an eye on Fashion Week looks, as celebs and influencers make their way to New York City to see some of this season's latest fashion trends take flights. Fans of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may not be able to see these two in show on the 2025 TV schedule, but you can shop at The Row now by checking out the website.