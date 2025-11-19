'I Thought You'd Grow Out Of This.' The Other Kardashians Just Called Out Kim Over One Lying-Oriented Bad Habit

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been following the sisters’ lives for the better part of two decades through reality shows and social media, so we’re pretty familiar with their individual personalities. It’s still fun to see what they think about themselves and each other, though, and we got a great opportunity to do that through a little game called “Who Is Most Likely To …” Some interesting tid-bits came from the video, including Kim Kardashian getting totally called out for a bad habit.

While doing press for The Kardashians Season 7 ahead of its premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, a contingent of the reality TV stars gathered to answer some fun questions about each other. There were some surprises and differing opinions, but Kim Kardashian received all the votes for one that Kylie Jenner asked:

Most likely to text ‘I’m on my way’ while still doing their makeup?

Yes, even the All’s Fair star held up her own paddle for this one, and it doesn’t surprise me at all. I swear we’ve seen her on The Kardashians sitting in the makeup chair while promising someone on the phone that she’s in the car. Kris Jenner was only surprised that it’s still an issue, as she told Kim:

I thought you’d grow out of this.

Look, this is a really annoying habit, especially if your friends and family come to expect you to pull this type of stunt; however, it’s also pretty relatable. It’s that people-pleaser in us, right? We know people are waiting on us, so we soften the blow and say, "I’ll be there in 5 minutes," even though we know we’re 20 minutes out.

Believe me, Kim, honesty is the best policy here. Just suck it up. You can see which other family members got called out in the fun post below:

OK, hello, Kylie in the iconic cone bra!

Some thought it was pretty funny that Kourtney Kardashian is the one who ignores the group chat (Khloé said they’ve been on mute for years) and Kendall Jenner is most likely to have her phone on “do not disturb,” since those were the two sisters who weren’t present to play the game. Fans joked in the comments:

Kourtney not being there to do promo is Kourtney lol – vintagexcampx94

– vintagexcampx94 Who's likely to never participate in any family events ? Kendall and Kourtney 😂 – ritaaa.026

– ritaaa.026 Kendall couldnt even bother to be there😆 – klaudia.kolarska

A few other takeaways: All of Kris Jenner’s children allegedly have burner accounts on social media, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are the best secret-keepers (although Kris thinks it’s her), and Kim Kardashian is most likely to be secretive about who she’s dating. That definitely makes sense, since she hasn’t gone public with anyone since breaking up with Pete Davidson in August 2022 but has suggested she hasn’t been single this whole time.

Tune in to new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday with a Hulu subscription to see if the sisters’ actions back up these claims against each other and to see if Kim can ever outgrow her lying ways.