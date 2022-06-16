Nina Dobrev, Sarah Michelle Gellar And More Share Loving Posts After Vampire Diaries Vet Kayla Ewell Gave Birth To Son Seven Weeks Early

Despite the Vampire Diaries franchise coming to an end with the potentially deadly series finale of Legacies, it's no surprise that some former co-stars have remained in contact over the years. Such as it goes for Kayla Ewell, who portrayed Vicki Donavan throughout most of TVD's seasons in one capacity or another. The actress recently gave birth to a baby boy seven weeks ahead of schedule, and Elena Gilbert herself, Nina Dobrev, was quick to offer some congratulatory words, along with former vampire slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar and more!

Kayla Ewell has not been shy about sharing her pregnancy journey with her Instagram followers. Three months prior to giving birth, she broke the news with an announcement of her pregnancy, and she has since been showing off her baby bump, excited to bring another little one into the world. Over the weekend, the actress shared that her baby boy came into the world a full seven weeks early, but luckily for all involved, they're both happy and healthy, and she and her husband “couldn’t be more excited.”

A post shared by K A Y L A E W E L L (@kaylaewell) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans and famous friends were quick to congratulate Ewell on her bundle of joy. Her TVD co-star couldn’t help but comment on the baby’s features before including a secondary post with several smiling-face-with-hearts emojis.

That little hand!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar also shared her excitement while putting it out there that she is ready to lend her babysitting talents whenever Kayla Ewell needs them. Considering how cute her son looks by just his wittle-bitty, teensy-weensy hand, I would also want to do the same thing. Here's how Gellar put it, sounding somewhat like a pirate:

I can NOT WAIT to get me hands on him!! Nanny prinze is ready

Ashley Greene, who most will remember as Alice Cullen in the Twilight franchise, also took the time to congratulate Ewell and share some kind words, saying:

Congratulations!!! ❤️ glad to hear you're all health and safe.

Nina Dobrev wasn’t the only TVD star reaching out, either. Claire Holt, who recently reprised her role as Rebekah Mikaelson on Legacies, responded with a short but sweet congratulatory message:

Omg congratulations!! ❤️

Gotta love just how many vampire-related celebs took the time to send some love Kayla Ewell's way. Nothing from Interview with a Vampire's Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise yet, but they're probably just busy.

Premature labor is always a scary thing, though it sounds like Baby Novlan is doing just fine. Kayla Ewell will have her hands full for a while, though with the support she has (and some new and willing nannies), she and husband Tanner Novlan are in great company.

The actress was recently seen as Nora Truman on Roswell, New Mexico in a recurring format. Her last episode on the series was in 2021, so it’s hard to tell if she’ll return again before the show comes to an end later this summer. However, Kayla Ewell will soon be heard on the upcoming comedy podcast Bone. Marry. Bury. alongside Sarah Hyland, Tommy Martinez, Josie Totah, and Harvey Guillén, with the latter being a series regular in FX's vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

Hopefully, all stays well with Kayla Ewell and her new baby, and hopefully, she calls Nanny Prinze for some help because who wouldn’t want to see Sarah Michelle Gellar in Nanny-mode with her friend’s baby?