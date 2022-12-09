Parks And Recreation Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Is Dead At 92

Parks and Recreation actress Helen Slayton-Hughes, known for playing Ethel Beavers on the NBC sitcom, has died at the age of 92.

The actress's family posted the announcement on her Facebook page, writing:

To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.

At this time the cause of her death is unknown.

The family also shared a video of the actress that showed her in her iconic Parks and Rec role, and text over the video said:

To our beloved Helen…you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.

