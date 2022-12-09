Parks And Recreation Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Is Dead At 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes was known for her role as Ethel Beavers on Parks and Recreation.
Parks and Recreation actress Helen Slayton-Hughes, known for playing Ethel Beavers on the NBC sitcom, has died at the age of 92.
The actress's family posted the announcement on her Facebook page, writing:
At this time the cause of her death is unknown.
The family also shared a video of the actress that showed her in her iconic Parks and Rec role, and text over the video said:
More to come…
