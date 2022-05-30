'The Mandalorian' Interviews With Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau & More! | Star Wars Celebration 2022
By Eric Eisenberg , Gabriel Kovacs published
Watch Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian' and 'Ahsoka' stars discuss all things Star Wars on the Star Wars Celebration red carpet.
The cast and crew behind "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," including Jon Favreau, Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, and more, joined CinemaBlend at Star Wars Celebration 2022 to chat about the future of "The Mandalorian" and the characters that have sprung from the Disney+ hit.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:14 - Pedro Pascal on 'The Mandalorian’s' Emotional Journey
01:02 - Jon Favreau on 'The Mandalorian' Season 4 and Beyond
02:30 - Giancarlo Esposito on Moff Gideon’s Big Plans
04:56 - Katee Sackoff: Who’s The Better Pilot, Starbuck or Bo-Katan?
05:41 - Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo on What Not to Expect from 'Ahsoka'
05:55 - Carl Weathers on the Challenges of Directing 'The Mandalorian'
06:31 - Emily Swallow on Armorer’s Supposed Backstory
07:13 - Temuera Morrison Wants to Bring Back Badass Boba
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.