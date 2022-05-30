'The Mandalorian' Interviews With Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau & More! | Star Wars Celebration 2022

The cast and crew behind "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," including Jon Favreau, Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, and more, joined CinemaBlend at Star Wars Celebration 2022 to chat about the future of "The Mandalorian" and the characters that have sprung from the Disney+ hit.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:14 - Pedro Pascal on 'The Mandalorian’s' Emotional Journey

01:02 - Jon Favreau on 'The Mandalorian' Season 4 and Beyond

02:30 - Giancarlo Esposito on Moff Gideon’s Big Plans

04:56 - Katee Sackoff: Who’s The Better Pilot, Starbuck or Bo-Katan?

05:41 - Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo on What Not to Expect from 'Ahsoka'

05:55 - Carl Weathers on the Challenges of Directing 'The Mandalorian'

06:31 - Emily Swallow on Armorer’s Supposed Backstory

07:13 - Temuera Morrison Wants to Bring Back Badass Boba