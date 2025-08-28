Austin Butler Getting Flirty With Zoë Kravitz About Her ‘Chocolate’ Eyes Is Not Gonna Help The Rumor Mill At All

Not only did Austin Butler team up with Darren Aronofsky for their movie Caught Stealing, but he shared some steamy scenes with Zoë Kravitz, who plays his girlfriend in the crime-thriller. But is there anything more going on between the two off-screen? Well, Butler was seen getting a little flirty with his co-star about her “chocolate” eyes, and that’s certainly not going to help the rumor mill at all.

When Zoë Kravitz attended the New York premiere of the upcoming book adaptation, giving A-level noughties with her little black skirt and top , she was all smiles with Butler on the red carpet. But does the on-screen chemistry between the two exist when the cameras are off?

While speaking to MTV UK , it seemed like the two co-stars were “caught stealing” some glances and bantering while guessing each other’s eye color. While the Divergent actress described her co-star’s as a “dangerous” blue, here was the Elvis actor’s swoonworthy answer about Kravitz’s eyes that’s not gonna help the rumors that they might be dating at all:

They’re like chocolate. [...] No, no, no, I’ve talked to you about that. Like chocolate, a little bit of hazelnut.

The Batman actress sure looked pretty satisfied with that answer. And the Golden Globe winner has apparently spoken to her about her eyes before. I would be blushing too if anyone described my eyes as something delectable. No wonder Butler was cast as The King . He really does know how to make the ladies melt with that sultry voice and charisma of his.

There may be a bit of a snag that can put a stop to those rumors, though. After Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum called off their wedding in October, her latest alleged romantic entanglement was reported a few days ago when she was seen with Harry Styles. People reported (via Deuxmoi ) that the two were seen kissing at Rita’s in London after a promotional event for Caught Stealing.

(Image credit: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube)

A fan also posted the day before about the pair being in Rome and walking down the street with Kravitz’s arm wrapped around the singer’s. Despite People’s source claiming that they’ve allegedly been spending time together during the crime movie’s press run, nothing has been confirmed or denied between the two celebs.

Harry Styles wasn’t the only A-lister that the High Fidelity actress has been around this year. On February 13th, Kravitz spent time with To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Noah Centineo, as they were seen leaving Danielle Haim’s birthday party together in New York City. They were also seen a month later, leaving an L.A. bar, and then again in NYC in May. With these high-profile outings, it’s unclear if Kravitz is actually dating any of them.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors