Zoë Kravitz Ditches The LBD For A Low-Cut Little Black Skirt And Top That’s Giving Noughties In The Best Way

Decades later, Y2K fashions are making a comeback by A-list trendsetters. Whether you blame Kim Kardashian for bringing back the millennial belly chain trend or Emily Ratajkowski for wearing J.Lo’s iconic low-rise Grammys dress for Halloween last year, we’re happily traveling back in time. Zoë Kravitz is certainly giving noughties in the best way by ditching the LBD for a low-cut little black skirt and top at her latest premiere.

Gen Z bringing back the noughties trend of low-rise jeans doesn’t exactly thrill me. However, there are plenty of trendsetters who know how to make the low-rise Y2K trend glow in the best way, like Zoë Kravitz. After dazzling the Paris red carpet of her new movie, Caught Stealing, flaunting a lace slip, the New York premiere had Kravitz ditch the LBD for a little black shirt and top that’s giving the best noughties vibes:

(Image credit: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

What I would give to have abs like those. As you can see in this glowing photocall, The Batman actress has on a black long-sleeved V-neck crop top complemented by a low-rise maxi skirt. What makes Kravitz’s skirt so unique is the V-shaped dip that goes right below her belly. See, this is a low-rise trend I can get used to.

Zoë Kravitz has rocked daring black looks before. She wowed the camera with her sheer little black dress at a Saint Laurent Spring-Summer fashion show and her cheeky black dress at the Oscars after-party. But the High Fidelity actress’s little black shirt-and-top ensemble is a direct callback to the early-2000s club scene and embracing your bare midriff. It’s a love letter to the 2000s that makes me miss that decade more and more.

Not only did the Primetime Emmy nominee look fabulous at the New York red carpet, but so did her co-star, Austin Butler. See how this duo makes wearing black look effortlessly chic:

(Image credit: Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Austin Butler may not be screaming noughties with his stylish red carpet look, but I’m still getting Elvis vibes for what the actor is showing off. The Golden Globe winner slays with his black leather jacket and dark shades.

It looks like Butler’s got some abs of his own to show, too, with no shirt in sight underneath that jacket. Considering the dedicated actor has worked hard to be in “peak shape” for Hollywood, you gotta flaunt what you’ve got. The Dune: Part Two actor may not be channeling Y2K like his Caught Stealing co-star, but he’s still throwing back to an early era of slick hair and swoonworthy leather jackets.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leave it to Zoë Kravitz to bring back noughties culture with her V-shaped little black shirt and top. It’s a perfect reminder of why that daring ensemble has never gone out of style and still rules on today’s red carpet. Make sure to see the bold fashionista share the screen with Austin Butler in the 2025 movie release of Caught Stealing in theaters on August 29th.