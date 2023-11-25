Hey Barbie! There's Now 30% Off The Iconic Dreamhouse In Time For Christmas This Black Friday

Following Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie bringing the beloved brand’s hot pink world to the big screen, items inspired by the most popular of 2023 movie releases are sure to have landed on the wishlists of many kids this Christmas. And among the many awesome Black Friday 2023 Deals we’ve found for our readers, we found a great sale on the movie’s iconic dreamhouse for your holiday shopping.

Sure, there’s been a lot of Barbie dreamhouses in stores over the years, but the one we’re referring to that is an especially hot item in 2023 is the one modeled after Margot Robbie’s Barbie in the summer blockbuster. Check out how to get it on sale this Black Friday along with some other Barbie associated deals.

How To Buy The Barbie Dreamhouse On Black Friday

Mattel’s official Barbie Dreamhouse inspired by the 2023 movie is a 75+ piece playset that includes three stories, ten play areas, a pink spiral slide, swing, five pet features (including a pet elevator that works), a pool, closet, puppy figure and more. Check out the Amazon deal right here:

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: Pool Party Doll House with 75+ Pieces and 3-Story Slide on Amazon for $139

This Barbie Dreamhouse house is it more than it seems! Doubling as a veritable pet palace, it even includes a puppy figure, pet elevator, pet slide and pool, pet bed, doggie door and pet house.

The No. 1 bestseller in dollhouses is usually $200, but on Black Friday Amazon has listed the item for $139, which is 30 percent off. The deal offers $61 off the pool party house for ages three and up. The item is highly recommended by Amazon users, with an average 4.7 out of 5 in customer reviews, too. Those who have purchased it have especially noted the product’s easy assembly, sturdiness and appearance.

Check Out Other Over 30% Off Barbie Black Friday Deals

If you’re looking for Barbie products aside from the Dreamhouse on Black Friday. We’ve found a few other deals on items 30 percent off or more today. Check it:

Whether you want some other items for kids like the Barbie Jeep Wrangler, Clogs or closet playset that can have your kids’ Barbie channelling Margot Robbie’s 30+ outfit changes in the movie or some picks for adults like collector figures of the Barbie cast or a hot pink electric toothbrush, there’s tons of deals on Amazon revolving around the Barbie brand.

Deals On Watching The 2023 Barbie Movie

Now if you’re looking for deals regarding watching the Barbie movie itself, we have two more for you! You can currently buy Barbie on Blu-Ray + Digital for 75 percent off following the hit movie’s physical release just over a month ago, in October .

Barbie has also been teased to be coming for those who have a Max subscription “soon.” The streaming service’s Twitter teased the news last week. Take a look at this Max deal:

Max: $2.99 A Month For First 6 Months

It's rare we see a deal during the year on Max subscriptions, but the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service has come through with an awesome Black Friday streaming deal. Down to $2.99 a month from its usual With-Ads $9.99 a month rate, you can watch the likes of Succession, And Just Like That, The House of the Dragon, and Barbie for the next six months. Expires November 27

Happy shopping Barbie fans and happy holidays!