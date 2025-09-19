MGK Shares The Deep Meaning Behind Why He And Megan Fox Chose Saga As Their Daughter's Name

Megan Fox and MGK's marriage lasted less than five years, but the movie star and musician are bonded for life after the birth of their daughter, Saga Blade, back in March. The two have since begun co-parenting their baby girl, complete with a family vacation to Costa Rica. But why was "Saga" chosen for the baby, when it's not the most conventional name? MGK explained that the name goes back to his Norwegian roots for a pretty sweet reason.

MGK dropped byThe Jennifer Hudson Show, and after discussing some of his most iconic style choices, the duo got onto the subject of his youngest daughter. The EGOT-winning host wanted to know the story behind his and Megan Fox's decision about what to name their baby, and he shared:

So, my ancestors, my family is Norwegian and there’s a Norwegian goddess named Saga, and it means epic story. And so we named her Saga because to get her to this Earth through highs and lows, it truly was an epic story of love, pain and a lot of magic.

I was certainly familiar with the word "saga" before hearing MGK's explanation of his daughter's name, but I never knew that there's also a Norwegian goddess called Saga! It's a sweet story that shows how the parents put thought into naming their daughter despite their romantic relationship coming to an end. In fact, MGK only had good things to say about Megan Fox. He went on:

I had [the baby] with the person who is the greatest partner to have had a child with. She's such a phenomenal mom. We go back and forth on who [Saga] looks like.

Those sound like the words of somebody who figured out a functional way to co-parent in their little family unit! An insider claimed back in early April that MGK completely changed after baby Saga was born, and rumor had it at the time that Megan Fox was allowing her ex to be in their daughter's life "under her roof." Some comments over the summer didn't exactly make MGK look great, but his recent words to describe Fox as "such a phenomenal mom" paint their co-parenting dynamic in a more positive light.

On the other hand, an insider claimed that Megan Fox needed "sympathy and serenity" and "not chaos" back in July, but she was "stuck with this guy" because they're coparents. The Transformers vet returned to the small screen in May as part of the cast of Prime Video's painfully accurate series called Overcompensating, which was finally renewed for Season 2 in September, months after the Season 1 finale in the spring.

For now, there's no saying how well MGK and Megan Fox will be able to continue co-parenting baby Saga, but the story behind her name is pretty sweet. Saga is MGK's second daughter, while Megan Fox also has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.