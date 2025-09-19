Kylie Jenner Just Made Me Believe In The Magic Of Pink Latex Lingerie (And Pals Hailey Bieber And Stassi Are Loving It Too)

Kim Kardashian may think that she leads the Kardashian-Jenner family when it comes to underwear — especially given her cheeky post promoting SKIMS’ fall line — but her youngest sister is giving her a run for her money. Kylie Jenner got the stamp of approval from pals Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou for posing in pink latex lingerie, and I am here for this magic.

There’s still no word on whether or not The Kardashians Season 7 will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule or in the new year, but thankfully, we can still follow along with their latest fashion moves on social media (and watch reruns with our Hulu subscription, of course). Kylie Jenner’s “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle” boob job was on full display as she put on a latex bra and matching skin-tight skirt. Check out her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

I’m not sure just anyone is able to pull off the latex look, especially in Barbiecore pink, but Kylie Jenner looks phenomenal in these Khy promo shots. Her besties seem to think so, too, as they hit the comments on her Instagram post that showed the look from different angles, writing:

Hailey Bieber: yeah!!! Exactly! 😍

yeah!!! Exactly! 😍 Stassi: OHHHH

Kylie Jenner captioned the post, “a princess 💕,” and it seems she’s here to show that it’s not just Kim and Khloé Kardashian proving that Barbiecore is still going strong. Her older sisters may have cornered the market as far as pink bodysuits and knee-high boots go — and never forget Kourtney’s pink jorts — but nobody does pink latex quite like Kylie.

Other of the reality star’s famous friends agreed, also commenting on the post:

Malika Haqq: Excuse me 💗

Excuse me 💗 Amelia Gray Hamlin: 🎀Omg🎀

🎀Omg🎀 Charli xcx: EXCUSE ME

After rocking so many LBDs on the red carpet with Timothée Chalamet earlier this year during awards season, I guess she was ready for some bold choices. The boldest of those, however, may have come this summer when Kris Jenner scored Kylie an invite to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

She laced herself up in a corset dress that looked to be icy blue or silver. Either way, it was too close to white for some critics, who accused Jenner of committing the cardinal wedding fashion sin.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch The Kardashians on Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like The Kardashians. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

The mom of two warned us that this was the summer of sexy, and that we should be on the lookout for “fun, colorful, hot, sexy” vibes. I think she’s definitely pulled that off — both with the wedding corset dress and now the pink latex set. But if that’s not enough for you, she also gave us some stunning bikini photos in a suit that cost $10,000.

We’re definitely used to seeing plenty of bikini pics, not just from Kylie Jenner but from Kim Kardashian, too. The older sister may have the multibillion-dollar SKIMS, but the ball is in her court now as far as pink latex lingerie.