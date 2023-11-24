Scarlett Johansson Is In The Skin Cream Game Now, And Her Products Are Way Cheaper Than You'd Guess For Black Friday

It’s not unusual to see actors finding passions off the screen to pursue in order to further expand their brands, and skincare is a pretty popular foray for celebrities. It makes sense too, because who doesn’t want to have smooth and glowing skin that looks flawless, even when being projected in high-definition onto the big screen? Scarlett Johansson is the perfect example of this, and she’s been in the skin cream game for a while now with The Outset. But you don’t have to be pulling a Marvel paycheck to get these products, especially with these Black Friday deals .

Scarlett Johansson created The Outset with business partner Kate Foster after struggling with acne and skin irritations for years. Their products feature clean ingredients that focus on nourishing and fortifying the skin without additives that might cause irritation. The best part is that their offerings are really cheaper than you might expect, and with the additional bonus of Black Friday discounts, this is a great option to buy for yourself or for those in your life who appreciate a good skin care routine.

The Outset's Purifying Blue Clay Mask, was $46.00 now $36.80 with code BLACKFRIDAY. Bring your skin back into balance with this mineral-rich mask, which features natural Blue Clay to help to unclog and minimize the look of pores, just a hint of Salicylic Acid to reduce shine without overdrying, and nourishing botanicals to soothe.

The Outset is offering 20% off of its products (excluding bundles, value sets and subscriptions) when you enter the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. That means you can get the Purifying Blue Clay Mask for just $36.80, rather than its regular price of $46. This was one of the products that Scarlett Johansson featured when she teamed up with husband Colin Jost (of Saturday Night Live fame) to promote The Outset, which resulted in an adorable blooper reel .

While I may not ever get a blue-faced Colin Jost singing “A Whole New World” out of my head, that’s not actually my biggest takeaway from this product after reading its description. According to The Outset’s website, 97% of people felt their skin felt hydrated after one use, and after 10 days, 100% agreed their skin felt smoother. After 28 days, an impressive 95% said their skin felt detoxified.

The Outset's Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser,

was $32.00 , now $25.60 with code BLACKFRIDAY. The essential first step to reset and cleanse skin. This antioxidant-rich gel cleanser gently lifts away makeup, excess oil and impurities leaving skin fresh, hydrated and balanced without any harsh sulfates that can dry or strip skin.

Scarlett Johansson recommends a daily regimen of The Outset’s cleanser, prep serum and moisturizer, and the first of those — the Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser — is available for just $25.60, down from $32 if you use the code BLACKFRIDAY. According to the site, this product is appropriate for everyday use on people of all ages with all skin types — even sensitive skin. After just one use, 95% of testers agreed their skin felt clean, smooth and refreshed.

The Outset's Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream, was $54.00 , now $43.20 with code BLACKFRIDAY. This buttery-soft, intensely moisturizing night cream helps restore suppleness overnight, for a smoother and more radiant complexion in the morning.



Who doesn’t need a good night cream? People are often willing to pay big bucks for something to help reverse the effects of stress, sun and damage incurred in our waking hours. With The Outset’s Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream, you can get 17 ounces of Scarlett Johansson’s cruelty-free product for just $43.20 with the code BLACKFRIDAY, which is even better than the $54 retail price. The cream “intensely moisturizes” skin while you sleep, improving texture and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.