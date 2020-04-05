Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates For Phase 4 And 5

Certainly one of the most compelling reasons for Marvel Studios to make this film is that they have struck a deal with the perfect filmmaker to do it. Taika Waititi, who helmed the critically-acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok, has signed on the dotted line, and is now set to come back to direct the next chapter in the series. It's been confirmed that the story will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and find Chris Hemsworth's eponymous hero searching for a new purpose. He will also be joined by some amazing co-stars, as Tessa Thompson will officially come back as Valkyrie (who will be ruling as the King of Asgard), and the movie is also going to feature the epic return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who is going to be transformed into The Mighty Thor in the movie. Its been confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the central antagonist, but we do not yet know the identity of the character he's playing.