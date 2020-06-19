The Best Horror Movies On HBO Max Right Now

Leave a Comment
HBO Max had its official launch in May 2020, but it continues to grow, develop, and add new content. Though much of the highly anticipated programming won’t be released on HBO Max until later in the year or 2021, there are still plenty of great original, licensed, and classic TV shows and movies streaming on HBO Max. HBO Max particularly has a very strong collection of horror movies.
HBO Max includes a wide range of indie, classics, new classics, and some of the best horror movies released in the last few years. The streaming service makes it easy to find movies to add to your horror movie marathon watch list.
I tried to make a very diverse list of horror movies, so it includes classic horror flicks, horror movie franchise films, indie horror movies, and hopefully a couple films that you haven’t seen or heard of but need to watch.
Night Of The Living Dead (1968)
No horror movie list is complete without a George A. Romero selection. Night of the Living Dead stars Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea and is about seven people who find themselves trapped in a rural farmhouse, in a deadly battle against zombies. Night of the Living Dead helped redefine the horror movie genre and ushered in a new wave of horror movie making. Romero really helped make the zombie movie genre what it is today.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
If you saw A Nightmare on Elm Street as a child, there is a very good chance that you had trouble falling asleep for at least a week. Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) leaves his mark on the horror movie world with this first entry into the Freddy Krueger saga. Freddy is a demon that haunts teens' dreams to murder them. A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the early slasher flicks, and one of the best. Whether you love or hate him, there is no denying that Freddy is one of the most iconic monsters of the 20th century.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
Ready Or Not (2019)
Samara Weaving proves that she’s one to watch with her charismatic heroine performance in Ready or Not. Grace has just gotten married, and as part of the Le Domas tradition, she must play a game. This leads to Grace engaging in a deadly game of Hide-N-Seek with her new in-laws. Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell, Mark O’Brien, and Henry Czerny also star. Ready or Not isn’t just one of the best horror comedies in the last ten years, but it also has one of the most satisfying endings ever.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
Jaws (1975)
Jaws helped rationalize everyone’s fear of sharks by amplifying it. Steven Spielberg directed Jaws with Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfuss starring in it. Beachgoers find themselves terrorized by a man-eating shark. It is up to a team of experts to hunt and stop the beast. There are many reasons why Jaws is one of Spielberg’s best films, and one of them is that it is entertaining from start to finish.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
Final Destination (2000)
The Final Destination franchise proves that there is no escaping movie death. Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, and Tony Todd star in Final Destination, a movie about a teen who has a psychic vision that he and everyone on a plane will die. He gets off the plane and brings a few people along with him. Shortly after, the plane explodes, killing everyone onboard. Death starts to come for those who left the plane, the survivors, one-by-one in very horrific ways. The original Final Destination movie is very absurd and very entertaining.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
Us (2019)
With Us, Jordan Peele once again creates a very vivid world with a distinct set of rules that act as commentary on today’s society. Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker star in Us. The movie is about a woman and her family who find themselves under attack by their doppelgängers. Us is another movie with a very good ending that makes you go reevaluate everything that just happened.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
Freaks (1932)
Freaks is about a group of carnival sideshow performers who discover the plot of a beautiful trapeze performer to steal the fortune of a little person. Freaks was very controversial at the time because it was labeled as too grotesque. It incorporated real sideshow performers, who many believe were treated in a fair and compassionate way during the filming. Freaks has developed a cult following since its release, and still considered one of the most terrifying movies ever made.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
Gremlins (1984)
Gremlins is one of the few holiday horror comedies out there, and one of the best ones. Billy (Zach Galligan) receives a mogwai as a Christmas present. He then names it Gizmo. Like many teens, Billy fails to follow the instructions to take care of Gizmo, and ends up creating a bunch of gremlins who terrorize his town. Gremlins is a classic with a big cult following because it’s hard not to find this film both really entertaining and at times quite scary, especially for little kids.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
The Frighteners (1996)
Peter Jackson directed and co-wrote The Frighteners, a horror comedy that stars Michael J. Fox. Frank (Michael J. Fox)’s wife dies in a car accident, after her death and the accident, he develops the power to see ghosts. He befriends a couple of them. Frank and his friends have a haunting and exorcism scheme to con people out of money. His con takes a dangerous turn when he finds himself in direct opposition to a serial killer ghost. The Frighteners is gravely underrated both as a comedy and as a horror film. It’s one of the movies that after each viewing, I find new reasons to love it.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
Crimson Peak (2015)
Guillermo del Toro wrote and directed Crimson Peak, a gothic horror drama. Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, and Charlie Hunnam star in this movie about a young author who travels to a gothic mansion to live with her new husband and his sister. Like any good gothic romance, the place is full of both literal and figurative ghosts. Crimson Peak is a beautiful love letter to the Victorian gothic romances.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
Eyes Without A Face (1959)
Eyes Without a Face is a french horror movie that stars Pierre Brasseur and Alida Valli. It’s about a man who is determined to have a face transplant surgery on his daughter. Her face became disfigured during a car crash. Eyes Without a Face influenced many films with similar themes and plotlines, including Pedro Almodovar’s The Skin I Live In.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)
Robert Rodriguez directed From Dusk Till Dawn, and Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay. Tarantino also co-stars in it with George Clooney. The cast also includes Juliette Lewis, Harvey Keitel, Cheech Marin, and Salma Hayek. From Dusk Till Dawn follows bank robbing brothers Seth and Richie Gecko. One heist leads to them fighting vampires in a strip club. Rodriguez and Tarantino bring the ridiculous world of From Dusk Till Dawn to life in a way only these two mad geniuses can, and it leads to gory, fun results.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
IT: Chapter Two (2019)
We met the children of Derry, Maine in the first part of the IT saga, now we return to Derry and the world of Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) with adult versions of the childhood heroes. The IT: Chapter Two cast includes Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy, along with their original child counterparts: Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, and Jaeden Martell. The final film puts the gang in an all out battle to save themselves and Derry.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
Alien (1979)
Ridley Scott directed Alien, the first film in the Alien franchise. Sigourney Weaver cemented her name in the movie badass hall of fame with her role as Ellen Ripley. Alien’s cast also includes Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, and John Hurt. It’s about the crew of a space tug that finds themselves sharing a ship with a deadly alien. They must figure out how to survive before he kills them all.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
Misery (1990)
In this Stephen King adaptation Kathy Bates and James Caan star. In Misery, Bates plays Annie Wilkes, an obsessed fan of novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan). A seemingly chance incident puts Paul in the care of Annie. Let’s just say that Annie is definitely not someone you want to take care of you. Bates gives an Oscar winning performance as Annie. Lizzy Caplan later takes on the role for the anthology series Castle Rock.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) and Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) return in The Conjuring 2. This time this paranormal expert team investigates the Hodgson family paranormal activity that leads to a demonic possession. The Conjuring franchise is so entertaining and interesting because they are partially based on factual events. This makes The Conjuring 2, and others in the series fascinating to watch and research.
Stream it on HBO Max here.
For this list, I highlighted some of HBO Max’s current best horror movie offerings. However, I want to stress again that the streaming platform has a ton of scary movie options, so if you’ve already seen all the ones I’ve mentioned, then you should still have plenty of great options to watch.