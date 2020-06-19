The Best Horror Movies On HBO Max Right Now

Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

No horror movie list is complete without a George A. Romero selection. Night of the Living Dead stars Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea and is about seven people who find themselves trapped in a rural farmhouse, in a deadly battle against zombies. Night of the Living Dead helped redefine the horror movie genre and ushered in a new wave of horror movie making. Romero really helped make the zombie movie genre what it is today.

Stream it on HBO Max here.