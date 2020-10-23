The Trial Of The Chicago 7 And 12 Other Great Courtroom Dramas To Rent Or Watch Streaming

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

When eight anti-war protestors are arrested and charged with conspiracy to start a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, they are put through a series of unconstitutional violations as the United States Department of Justice does everything they can to blame the counterculture for what became a national incident on live TV.

Why it's one of the best courtroom dramas: Say what you will about the movie's ending, The Trial of the Chicago 7 provides for a great mashup of modern storytelling techniques with throwbacks to legal dramas of yesteryear. Great performances led by the defense team and a very unruly presiding judge (Frank Langella) provide for a series of confrontations and revelations, as the accused conspirators fight for their freedom and rights in the process.

Stream it on Netflix here.