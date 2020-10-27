6 Marvel Characters Millie Bobby Brown Would Be Perfect To Play

Squirrel Girl

In an interesting, coincidental twist of fate, we go from one comic book character designed after a furry woodland creature to the next - the biggest difference, however, being that this far more heroic young woman actually has powers. In fact, Squirrel Girl (real name Doreen Green) not only has abilities similar her namesake animal (tree climbing, retractable claws, big bushy tail, etc.), but also superhuman healing, strengt, and agility that has helped her come out on top against even Thanos, and maintain a victorious fighting record that is unparalleled by anyone else in the Marvel universe. Perhaps her unbeatable nature is what has kept from a securing a spot in the MCU thus far, but when she does, I think Brown has the bubbly personality and experience in playing badasses to make it work.