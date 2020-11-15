What The Hocus Pocus Cast Has Been Up To

While many would agree that (most) Christmas movies are best when reserved for the Christmas season, if you ask me, of all the films set on holidays, Halloween movies are the one kind that can be enjoyed all year long. Just ask any Disney+ subscriber you know how many times they have streamed Hocus Pocus since it launched in November 2019. Include yourself in that pool, too, and make sure to be honest.

But, hey, no need to worry because there is no shame in repeat viewings of one of the most celebrated movies in the realm of both Disney nostalgia and cinematic celebrations of All Hallow’s Eve in history. In fact, it appears that a sequel to Hocus Pocus is in development almost three decades since the original - in which three children accidentally resurrect a trio of legendary witches in Salem - was first released. Can you picture Max Dennison, his sister Dani, and love interest Allison battling the Sanderson Sisters now as adults?