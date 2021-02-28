All The New Movies Coming Out In March 2021

When it comes to months loaded with new releases, March isn’t typically one of the first to get mentioned. Things are much different this time around, as there are a ton of new movies in March 2021 (in theaters, streaming, and both in some cases). From long-awaited sequels like Coming 2 America, the arrival of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and a duel between two of the fiercest monsters to walk the earth in Godzilla vs. Kong, the third month of the year is shaping up to be one to remember.

But, with so many movies coming out in March 2021 (14 and counting), keeping track of them and their respective release dates (which could change without a moment’s notice) is no easy task. Fear not, for we have put together a list of all the new movies in March 2021, when they’re coming out, and how you can watch them. There’s a lot to unpack so let’s get started…