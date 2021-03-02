Pete Davidson: What To Watch If You Like The SNL Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While it is not much of a surprise anymore for a young comedian to hit it big with a “slacker-stoner” reputation, Pete Davidson has still managed to exceed expectations in other ways. Breaking out on Saturday Night Live with his amusing, autobiographical rants as Weekend Update’s “Resident Young Person” was only the beginning of what he had in store for his career as an actor, writer, producer, and for just being himself.