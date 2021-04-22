What The La La Land Cast Is Doing Now, Including Emma Stone

In a world that was once saturated with musicals, with big-time movies such as West Side Story, Newsies, Mary Poppins and so many more, it felt like we were in a severe lack of them on the big screen. That’s why we loved it when, back in 2016, Damien Chazelle blessed our ears with the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, a welcomed musical about a struggling jazz musician and actress falling in love in Hollywood, and the struggles they face together.

The film was a hit, with critics praising the music, the acting, the scenery, and everything else combined. Many accolades were lead by mentions of the fantastic performances of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, along with the astounding cast beside them. Because it’s been nearly five years since La La Land’s release, here is what the La La Land cast has been up to since the film’s debut.