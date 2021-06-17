The Best Movies To Watch On Paramount+ Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For more than a century now, Paramount Pictures has given the world some of the best movies of all time with franchises like Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, and countless others bringing audiences to crowded theaters time and time again. The impact of the iconic studio and its stunning films can still be felt today in the age of streaming, giving even more people the opportunity to catch a movie they either missed the first time around or weren’t alive when it come out with Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access).