The Best Movies To Watch On Paramount+ Right Now

For more than a century now, Paramount Pictures has given the world some of the best movies of all time with franchises like Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, and countless others bringing audiences to crowded theaters time and time again.
And while the streaming service is relatively new when compared to the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and even Amazon, the list of best movies on Paramount+ is one that can stand toe-to-toe with the competition and even has some hidden gems you would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.
Almost Famous (2000)
In Cameron Crowe’s coming of age drama Almost Famous, William Miller (Patrick Fugit), a high school student with aspirations of becoming a rock and roll journalist, is given the opportunity of a lifetime: go on tour with the up-and-coming band Stillwater and write about the experience for Rolling Stone Magazine. But as William, and the members of Stillwater, soon discovers, the roc and roll life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
Minority Report (2002)
Tom Cruise stars as John Aderton in the Steven Spielberg sci-fi action-thriller Minority Report, the head of a futuristic Precrime unit, which can arrest and convict murderers before they get a chance to commit a crime. But when John stands accused of killing a man he’s never met, he quickly learns there is a serious flaw, or something much worse, in the system.
Skyfall (2012)
When a ghost of M’s (Judie Dench) past comes back not only to hunt her but all of MI6, it is up to her most loyal agent, James Bond (Daniel Craig), to save her and the world from the evil that has been unleashed. Perhaps the most personal and emotional of all the 007 films, Sam Mendes’ Skyfall is one of the best spy films of the modern era.
Arrival (2016)
Denis Villeneuve’s 2016 sci-fi thriller Arrival follows linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) as she is tasked with completing a seemingly impossible mission: communicate with an alien race whose recent arrival on earth has humanity on the brink of war before it’s too late. But that is just the beginning, or the end depending on how you look at it.
Chinatown (1974)
Considered by some to be the best L.A. detective movie, Roman Polanski’s 1974 crime noir film Chinatown follows private eye J.J. “Jake” Gittes (Jack Nicholson) as he attempts to get to the bottom of an intricate conspiracy involving murder, mistaken identities, and the municipal water supply in 1930s Southern California.
The Avengers (2012)
Before they pulled off the seemingly impossible time heist to reverse Thanos’ snap, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes first assembled in the 2012 Marvel Studios crossover event The Avengers. Focused on the core group of six distinct personalities, Joss Whedon’s action-packed comic book movie is two-plus hours of good, clean fun with a promise of greatness to come.
The Birdcage (1996)
Mike Nichols’ 1996 comedy The Birdcage follows gay cabaret owner Armand Goldman (Robin Williams) as he pretends to be straight and hide his relationship with his flamboyant life partner Albert Goldman (Nathan Lane) when their son brings home his fiancée as well as her mom and dad, the latter of which being a controversial conservative Republican U.S. Senator (Gene Hackman).
Clue (1985)
It is hard to imagine a world in which a film adaptation of a board game becomes one of the best whodunits of all time, yet we’re still talking about the outrageously funny and clever Clue more than 35 years after it was first released. With its iconic collection of characters, Clue's multiple endings, and brilliant story by John Landis and director Jonathan Lynn, there are plenty of reasons to revisit one of the greatest mystery movies of all time.
Roman Holiday (1953)
William Wyler’s classic romantic comedy Roman Holiday follows overwhelmed Princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) as she escapes her royal duties during a visit to Rome for a night of fun. But when a night on the town takes an unexpected turn, she ends up in the apartment of an American journalist named Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck) whose newspaper editor wants to take advantage of the situation.
Internal Affairs (2002)
If you are a fan of Martin Scorsese’s The Departed then you’ll love Internal Affairs, the 2002 Hong Kong crime thriller on which the Academy Award winner was based from Andrew Lau and Alan Mak. Similar to its 2006 American remake, Internal Affairs tells the story of an undercover police officer infiltrating the Triad only to learn when one his fellow officers is a mole for the operation.
The Indiana Jones Movies (1984 - 2008)
There’s never been a better time to watch the Indiana Jones movies streaming as all four are available on Paramount+. Watch as Harrison Ford’s dashing adventurer fights Nazis, cults who like to remove their victims’ hearts, more Nazis, and the Soviets for good measure.
Zodiac (2007)
David Fincher’s 2007 detective story Zodiac follows the lives of three separate men, played by Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Jake Gyllenhaal, who despite their different professions and attitudes are connected by a shared obsession, err goal: uncover the man behind the Zodiac Killer’s hood.
Super 8 (2011)
J.J. Abrams’ 2011 love letter to the wonder of Steven Spielberg movies Super 8, follows a group young friends in 1970s Ohio who are forever connected by a discovery they made while filming an amateur zombie movie. But soon, their entire town is thrown in the middle of a major coverup by the United States military who are also searching for what the young filmmakers discovered.
Rocketman (2018)
Taron Egerton stars as Elton John in Dexter Fletcher’s 2018 musical and fantastical biographic drama Rocketman. Not your standard biopic, this outrageously unique spectacle bends before breaking the rules just like the unique figure on which it is based.
The Italian Job (1969)
Shortly after being released from prison Charlie Croker (Michael Caine) devises one hell of a way to become a millionaire (or end up behind bars) when he draws up a plan to steal a shipment of gold ingots from an armored truck by manipulating the flow of traffic, creating quite a jam in The Italian Job.
Mission: Impossible 1 - 4 (1996 - 2011)
While you won’t be able to watch the two latest films in the franchise or even Mission: Impossible 7 (not yet at least), you can watch Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) do everything from sneak into CIA headquarters to climb the tallest building in the world on Paramount+, as the first four films in the franchise are streaming there.
The Kid (1921)
There are few figures from the olden days of Hollywood who are as recognizable as Charlie Chaplin. Watch where it all started for the silent film star in 1921’s The Kid, a masterpiece about a tramp and a young orphan who strike up a unique and unbreakable bond.
Also try: Chaplin (1992)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Sam Raimi’s 1998 neo-noir crime thriller A Simple Plan follows two brothers Hank (Bill Paxton) and Jacob Mitchell (Billy Bob Thornton) and their friend Lou Chambers (Brent Briscoe) as they discover a crashed plane containing a dead pilot and large stack of cash. The trio come up with a plan to keep the money and their crime hidden, but unlike the title, nothing is simple here.
The Long Goodbye (1973)
Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye tells the story of Philip Marlowe (Elliott Gould), a private detective who becomes wrapped up in a sprawling conspiracy when the wife of his old buddy ends up dead under mysterious circumstances. Even after he tries to move on from the episode, Marlowe can’t stop running into people connected to the case.
Sin City (2005)
The 2005 anthology Sin City is as much a Robert Rodriguez movie as it is an adaptation of Frank Miller’s iconic graphic novel series of the same name. Based on the first, third, and fourth books of Miller’s collection, this eye-catching and state-of-the-art crime thriller tells stories of private investigators, aging cops, a mysterious loner, and all other sorts of unsavory characters who take up residence in the fictional Sin City.
The Star Trek Movies (1979 - 2016)
You can’t watch all of the Star Trek movies on Paramount+, but the streaming service does feature 11 films from the franchise, which should be more than enough to hold any Trekkie over while we wait to find out what’s coming next for the series.
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Steven Spielberg’s excellent 2002 crime drama Catch Me If You Can sees Leonardo DiCaprio take on the role of real-life con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. as he becomes one of the most infamous criminals of the 20th Century, all while Tom Hanks’ Carl Hanratty is hot on his tale.
Urban Cowboy (1980)
Urban Cowboy follows country boy Bud Davis (John Travolta) as he moves to Pasadena, Texas, and soon falls in love and marries the independent Sissy (Debra Winger). When things go south and the marriage is on the rocks, Bud attempts to win his girl back the only way he knows: a mechanical bull competition.
Night Of The Living Dead (1968)
George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead is one of the best horror movies of all time and just so happens to be one of the most readily available. See how it all began for the modern zombie genre in this black-and-white feature about a small group of survivors trying to survive the night (and each other) in a small farmhouse in rural Pennsylvania.
To Catch A Thief (1955)
Cary Grant plays John Robie, a notorious and recently retired cat burglar trying to clear his name following a series of crimes committed in his trademark style in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 thriller To Catch a Thief.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movies (2004; 2021)
If you want to watch the first and third SpongeBob SquarePants movies on Paramount+ then you are in luck. Not so much if you want to check out 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.
Footloose (1984)
Footloose follows Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon), a dance-obsessed high schooler who moves to a small town that has banned all forms of music and dancing. With no other choice, Ren does what any teenager would do in his position: rebels with loads and loads of dancing.
Also try: Footloose (2011).
School Of Rock (2003)
If you planning on checking out the Paramount+ continuation of iCarly and want to see more Miranda Cosgrove, check out the 2003 Jack Black comedy School of Rock which features the future Nickelodeon star as one of the rock star-turned-teacher’s brightest students in the classroom and as the band’s manager.
This may seem like a ton of movies, but this list barely scratches the surface of all the great titles featured on Paramount+. In addition to all the previously mentioned films, the streaming service also has great comedies like Let it Ride, Election, and Tropic Thunder, out-there ‘90s movies like eXistenZ, Trainspotting, and Face/Off, a whole lot of romance with the likes of Romeo and Juliet, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and Grease Live, and then Samuel L. Jackson greats like Shaft.
